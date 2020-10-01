Home Tech Google Meet brings feature to iPhone and Android that WhatsApp and FaceTime...
Google Meet brings feature to iPhone and Android that WhatsApp and FaceTime can't match

Google has started to roll out its impressive noise-cancellation technology to Google Meet users on iPhone and Android. But unfortunately, not everyone is able to take advantage of this improvement – designed to make voices easier to hear during video calls – quite yet.

For the moment, you’ll need to have a G Suite Enterprise for Education or G Suite Enterprise account. If your company or school doesn’t use Google Accounts, then you won’t be able to use the feature on your iOS or Android device for the time being.

Thankfully, Google Meet users have been able to take advantage of noise-cancellation in the online feature since June.

For those who missed the initial announcement, Google Meet’s noise cancellation is designed to remove any background sounds – like tapping on a keyboard, the soft hum of a desk-fan, or the rustle of a crisps packet.

To do this, Google will use its all-powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) to strip-out any sounds that it determines to be troublesome. As well as quashing any background sounds that the AI thinks callers won’t want to hear, it also adds clarity to your voice. This all happens in the cloud, so shouldn’t be taxing on your laptop or phone – no matter how tired or underpowered it is.

Google reveals simple fix for Gmail and Google Meet’s biggest problems

When starting a new call from Google Meet on the web, noise cancellation will be enabled by default. Google has decided to flip that for Android and iOS users, where the feature is disabled by default. Instead, smartphone and tablet owners will need to dive into the settings to take advantage of noise cancellation. Although, if you feel the need to regale your colleagues with the sound of your fingers hammering on the keys or the gurgle of the central heating kicking in, you can leave it off.

