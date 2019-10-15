Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL release date, cheaper price and full specs revealed

Google’s big October event has just taken place in New York with the US technology firm finally lifting the lid on its Pixel 4 smartphones, new Google Nest Mini speaker and clever Wi-Fi booster. Of course, the main event was the new smartphones with two refreshed and fully rebooted models being revealed to the world. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL both arrive with all the usual updates including a faster Snapdragon 855 processor, quicker charging and all-day battery life. However, it’s the new cameras where things start to get interesting.

Google has now packed a dual-lens snapper into the rear case of the Pixels which consists of 16-megapixel and 12.2-megapixel sensors. And there’s plenty of neat new photographic features to get excited about. Along with better portrait shots, this new double camera now offers even more impressive night photography including the ability to shoot images of the stars. This Astrophotography mode has a 15-second exposure which means you can achieve some very impressive images of the of the sky at night. In fact, Google is boasting that its Pixel 4 devices are one of the world’s first smartphones that can capture high-quality images of the night sky, including stars, planets, and even galaxies. As well as shooting in the dark the new lenses also now feature something called Dual Exposure.

Once activated, this option reveals sliders for overall brightness and shadow brightness. You can then adjust these to get the ultimate shot no matter how tricky the lighting conditions are and it’s done in real-time on the display. Two other bonus extras on the Pixel 4’s camera include Social Share for quick uploading to your favourite sites and Frequent Faces which learns the faces you photograph the most and captures shots where those faces are in focus. Along with that new rear camera, you’ll also find some big changes coming to the front of the Pixel with it including facial recognition. This is now the only way to unlock the screen with Google ditching the rear fingerprint scanner in favour of your face. Like Apple’s Face ID technology, this system is incredibly secure and can even be used for all your Android Pay purchases. Google is also keen to point out that all facial data is held on the device and is not shared to the cloud or any third parties.

There’s is also another trick with this new technology as Google is allowing users to interact with the Pixel without ever touching the screen. Motion Sense will detect simple swipes over the phone with gestures allowing you to snooze alarms, skip songs and silence incoming calls with a wave. It’s already compatible with YouTube Music, Spotify, and other music apps and expect more to follow. If the screen is important to you then there’s a nice update coming to the Pixel 4 with it now including 90 Hz technology for a faster and more fluid experience. The standard Pixel gets a 5.7-inch display, with the Pixel 4 XL featuring a 6.3-inch OLED screen. Pixel 4 will be available in stores from October 24. The Pixel 4 starts from £669 and the XL costing £829. Colours include Just Black, Clearly White and Oh So Orange with both 64GB and 128GB of storage.

