Home Tech Google Pixel 5 Review: The Best Pixel Yet
Tech

Google Pixel 5 Review: The Best Pixel Yet

0

Julian Chokkattu

Honestly? It’s still a damn good camera. When it’s sunny, you get a pleasingly natural shot, with nice colors, good contrast, and a well balanced exposure. That applies to the ultrawide camera too. Where it shines is at night. Google has taken cues from Apple and automatically triggers Night Sight—its dedicated night mode that takes multiple photos at different exposures and stitches them together—whenever it deems it necessary. (You’ll see a moon logo in the shutter icon, and you can turn it off.) Night Sight shots require you to hold still for a few seconds, but it’s far more forgiving for when you eventually shake your hands. You’ll often end up with amazingly detailed and bright nighttime images, with perhaps a touch too much saturation.

I take a lot of Night Sight photos with Pixels. I also use Portrait mode all the time. You’ll have to forgive my excitement when Google announced that it merged the two features, allowing you to use Night Sight in Portrait mode to get beautiful bokeh shots in low light—a feature Apple just announced on its iPhone 12 as well. The results, when it correctly surmises the outline of a subject, are far more detailed compared to low-light portrait mode on other devices. (I haven’t tried it on the iPhone yet.)

Pixels can take great photos, but they’ve fallen short when it comes to videos. That’s another long-running complaint Google addressed here. Now you get three stabilization modes to choose from outside of normal: Active, Locked, and Cinematic Pan. The latter is the most fun, slowing down footage and muting all audio, and it’s best suited for panning scenic landscapes or for capturing some fast-moving action.

These modes help make the Pixel 5 take more watchable videos, but the problem is—just like most electronic image stabilization systems—they crop in a good deal to compensate for camera shake. The resulting quality isn’t as good, and still can’t match what you’ll get on iPhones or Samsung devices.

Stiff Competition

The Pixel 5 is excellent. But phone-makers like Apple and Samsung have realized that most people don’t want to pay $ 1,000 for a new phone. Both have introduced exceptional devices at similar prices, like the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition; Apple will release the even cheaper iPhone 12 Mini next month.

Those two phones don’t skimp on anything either. To get a bit technical, the S20 FE uses the USB 3.2 spec for its USB-C port, allowing for quicker data transfer speeds, as well as UFS 3.0 for faster read and write speeds (snappier app load times, among other improvements). Contrast that with USB 3.1 and UFS 2.1 on the Pixel 5. Both the S20 FE and iPhone 12 Mini support Wi-Fi 6 too, the newest Wi-Fi standard. The new Pixel does not.

Google does offer sub-6 and mmWave 5G connectivity, but, as with all 5G phones, it’s not worth thinking about yet because 5G is sparse in the US, not to mention you likely have to cough up for an upgraded data plan.

- Advertisement -

I suppose I was wrong when I said there is no major compromise that bogs this phone down—even with the $ 100 lower price tag over its predecessor, it’s still not the best value. If budget is a concern, go for the $ 350 Pixel 4A or the $ 500 Pixel 4A 5G. The latter phone is very similar to the Pixel 5, except it’s bigger, has a 60-Hz screen, comes with no wireless charging or water resistance, and is made of plastic.

You’d think Google would use all that data it collects to figure out exactly what price it should put on its phones. Ah, well, even if you do pay $ 700 for it, at least it means you won’t have to hear anymore Kenny G hold music.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTreatment and Vaccine Trials are Halted, US Cases Rise, and More Coronavirus News
Next articleLaurence Fox urges Britons to 'resist' lockdown 'We're being ruled not governed'

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Do You Need a 5G iPhone? No, but You’re Getting One Anyway

0
WIRED Staff Less than a month after its last hardware event, Apple held another one this week where it announced a slate of new iPhones....
Read more
Tech

Residual selects IFEB.bank for its Commitment to Digital Banking

0
"Our selection of IFEB is based on shared values. The relationship has positively impacted both companies and the banking community."    NEWARK, NJ, October 15, 2020...
Read more
Tech

Best Dog Tech & Accessories: 14 Essentials for Your Pup

0
Adrienne So, Gear TeamAt WIRED, we really love our dogs. We also love each other's dogs, whether they're adorable little nuggets in New York...
Read more
Tech

Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC is One of the Fastest Growing Small Businesses in the Government Market

0
Premier Enterprise Solutions is pleased to be included for the first time on the Washington Technology Fast 50...we are honored to have ranked 8th.    UPPER...
Read more
Tech

Mediacom deploys Hitron WiFi 6 Gateway

0
    CENTENNIAL, CO, October 15, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Hitron Technologies, the fastest growing DOCSIS customer premise equipment (CPE) manufacturer in North America, today announced that...
Read more
Tech

iPhone 12 pre-orders start today, but Mini and Max fans face a longer wait

0
Apple revealed its shiny new iPhone 12 range during an online event broadcast from its HQ in Cupertino, California earlier this week. As expected,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Eamonn Holmes sparks frenzy in unearthed pic as he marks TV milestone 'Happy anniversary'

Celebrity 0
This Morning star Eamonn Holmes started working in television four decades ago this month. The 60-year-old presenter marked the special occasion by sharing an...
Read more

Coronavirus symptoms: Have you been having this toilet issue lately? Warning sign to spot

Health 0
Coronavirus symptoms can easily be confused with a host of less serious conditions. As the virus has raged on, it has also become clear that...
Read more

Great British Bake Off's Dave becomes first-time dad while starring on show

Tv & Radio 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Sophie Blackman) The Great British Bake Off star Dave is truly living his best life right now as his girlfriend gave birth to their...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: