Google Stadia UK release date REVEALED – but how exactly does it work?

Google Stadia’s UK release date has finally been revealed for UK customers.

Google’s new video game streaming service has been given a November 19 release date in the UK.

The Founder’s Edition will be available for pre-order customers starting at 5pm BST for UK fans.

Gamers will be able to play the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, Mortal Kombat 11 and Kine on TVs, laptops, desktops, select smartphones and tablets.

“Whether you ordered Stadia Founder’s Edition or Premiere Edition, you’ll have three months of Stadia Pro, with access to Destiny 2: The Collection.

“Using the included Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller, you’ll be gaming in up to 4K HDR with 5.1 surround sound when playing on your TV.”

Google has also released a new trailer explaining more about Google Stadia and how it all works.

