Gordon Ramsay four stone weight loss secrets revealed ahead of Christmas special with Gino

Gordon Ramsay will be celebrating Christmas with his family this year. Fans of the chef can watch him tonight on ITV as he explores the Christmas with two other television favourites. Tonight on Gordon, Gino and Fred: Christmas Road Trip they will head to Morocco in North Africa.

This approach is inspired by Asian lifestyles, the chef explained.

“I like to keep on my toes and eat small bits. Almost like in Hong Kong – four or five times a day, small bowls of food,” he added.

The chef outlined his diet in a recent “Ask Me Anything” thread on Reddit.

He said: “I have a breakfast with oatmeal, that’s the first thing, and that sets me up for the rest of the day.”