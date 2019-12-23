Gordon Ramsay four stone weight loss secrets revealed ahead of Christmas special with Gino

Gordon Ramsay will be celebrating Christmas with his family this year. Fans of the chef can watch him tonight on ITV as he explores the Christmas with two other television favourites. Tonight on Gordon, Gino and Fred: Christmas Road Trip they will head to Morocco in North Africa.
This approach is inspired by Asian lifestyles, the chef explained.
“I like to keep on my toes and eat small bits. Almost like in Hong Kong – four or five times a day, small bowls of food,” he added.
The chef outlined his diet in a recent “Ask Me Anything” thread on Reddit.
He said: “I have a breakfast with oatmeal, that’s the first thing, and that sets me up for the rest of the day.”
Gordon has much to stay fit for, having a welcomed a new member of the family recently.
The 53-year-old has five children, most recently welcoming Oscar Ramsay in April this year.
His other children are Meghan, 21, Matilda, 18, Jack, 19, and Holly Anna, also 19.
Another celebrity chef who has slimmed down is an Essex born fan favourite.