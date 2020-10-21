Home Sports Great Britain speedway star jailed for knifepoint robbery of elderly woman
Great Britain speedway star jailed for knifepoint robbery of elderly woman

A Great Britain speedway star has been jailed after two robberies of vulnerable elderly people.

Jason Garrity, the former British Under-19 champion, was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for the attacks.

Garrity appeared at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Tuesday to receive his sentence after pleading guilty to burglary, robbery and two accounts of attempting to commit fraud.

The 27-year-old admitted burgling a bed-bound man’s home, then robbing an elderly woman at knifepoint after following her to her home.

He left the property with his wallet and other items and tried to make a cash withdrawal with his bank card, but was unsuccessful.

Garrity pictured in 2019 while part of the Scunthorpe Scorpions team

Four days later, Garrity followed a woman on a mobility scooter to her home in Droyslden, Greater Manchester.

He opened the door at the property and brandished a knife, demanding that she handed over money.

He left with a bag containing her bank cards and attempted to make a purchase at a local newsagent, but the woman was able to put a block on her cards.

Garrity, 28, was once one of the hottest prospects in British speedway after bursting onto the scene in the early 2010s.

Garrity pictured in action for the Scunthorpe Scorpions last year

He won the British Under-15 Championship in 2008 and followed it up with the U19 title in 2011, the same year he became National League Riders’ Champion.

Garrity has represented some of the most illustrious teams in British speedway, including the Belle Vue Aces, Coventry Bees and King’s Lynn Stars.

He most recently was on the books at the Peterborough Panthers in 2019.

Detective Constable Natalie Fairhurst of GMP’s Tameside District said: “These were despicable crimes in which Garrity appears to have deliberately targeted vulnerable members of the community.

“Thankfully, no-one was injured during these incidents, but the psychological effects of Garrity’s actions have been considerable.

“He now has a long time behind bars to consider the harm he has caused.

“I hope that this sentence offers the man and woman he targeted some form of closure and helps them move on from the ordeals Garrity put them through.”

