Great British Bake Off's Dave becomes first-time dad while starring on show

The Great British Bake Off star Dave is truly living his best life right now as his girlfriend gave birth to their son while he’s midway through starring in the show.

Dave, 30, is currently baking up a storm on the new series and now has even more cause to celebrate as he took to his Instagram account to reveal that his girlfriend Stacey has given birth to his first child, a baby boy called Ronnie.

The baker couldn’t contain his excitement as he shared the news on his Instagram and glowed with delight.

Dave appeared to be loving fatherhood as he staged a little photo shoot for his son – including one pic of him holding a teeny whisk.

GBBO Dave and his girlfriend Stacey have become parents

In another snap, Dave lay back on a sofa with Stacey as the pair held Ronnie across their laps.

Smiling from ear-to-ear, both parents looked over the moon as Ronnie lay with a dummy in his mouth.

Taking to the caption, Dave wrote: “The wait is finally over!

“We’re thrilled to welcome little Ronnie to the world. So excited to start the next chapter of our lives.”

Ronnie is Dave’s first child
Dave, who is an Armoured Guard, survived another week in the competition as his baking got him through to the next stage of the competition.

But he has confessed the thing he loves most about the show was meeting his idol Noel Fielding.

He described getting to chat with the comedian as a “life long dream”.

The show faced backlash last week and was accused of being “racist” by certain viewers after Sura became the third BAME contestant to be sent home this series.

The 31-year-old baker was told to pack her bags while Lottie was saved by judges Paul Hollywood, 54, and Prue Leith, 80.

Some angry viewers dubbed the show as “racist” after Loriea was booted off the show in week one and Mak became the second contestant of the BAME community to be eliminated from the BBC show in week two.

After the show wrapped and the credits began rolling, fans rushed to Twitter to vent their frustrations over Sura being the third BAME contestant sent home.

One tweeted: “As a brown person I’m beyond upset but not surprised, I’m afraid @PaulHollywood@BritishBakeOff this needs to be sorted I’m fed up.”

And a second wrote: “This is the THIRD time a person of colour has been sent home over a white contestant!!”

