Gretchen Whitmer Says Americans ‘Need To Step Up’

By

Nicole Massabrook

Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer fired back at President Donald Trump. The POTUS has been criticizing the Democratic governor, despite the recently foiled plot to kidnap her.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Whitmer addressed Trump’s repeated attacks. Trump seemingly encouraged his rally attendees recently as they shouted “Lock her up!” The president has criticized Whitmer for months and pushed the message to “liberate Michigan” after Whitmer’s response to the pandemic.

“It’s incredibly disturbing that the President of the United States, 10 days after a plot to kidnap me, put me on trial and execute me, 10 days after that was uncovered, the president is at it again and inspiring and incentivizing and inciting this kind of domestic terrorism,” Whitmer told interviewer Chuck Todd.

The first-term governor added that there should be a bipartisan effort to stop the inflammatory rhetoric that puts people in danger.

“It is wrong. It’s got to end. It is dangerous—not just for me and my family, but for public servants everywhere who are doing their jobs and trying to protect their fellow Americans,” the Michigan native said. “People of goodwill on both sides of the aisle need to step up and call this out and bring the heat down. This is the United States of America. We do not tolerate actions like he is giving comfort to and that’s why we all have to be in this together.”

Trump campaign senior adviser Lara Trump (wife of Eric Trump) appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” to defend the 45th president. When asked if he should “tone it down,” Lara said he was just “having fun” at the rally.

“He wasn’t doing anything to provoke people to threaten this woman at all. He was having fun at a Trump rally, and quite frankly, there are bigger issues than this…He wasn’t encouraging people to threaten this woman. That’s ridiculous.”

Earlier this month, the FBI arrested 13 men accused of being connected to a plot to kidnap Whitmer.

Photo: Handout/DNCC via Getty Images