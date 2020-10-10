Groundbreaking research confirms what can underpin serious illness by coronavirus

Are you deficient in vitamin D?

The Cleveland Clinic noted that fatigue, bone pain, muscle aches and pains, as well as depression could be indicative of a vitamin D deficiency.

However, a vitamin D deficiency can easily be missed, so a blood test at the doctor’s can confirm your levels.

Regardless, with PHE recommending people to take a vitamin D supplement daily through autumn and winter, you’ll need to start stocking up.

Conventional vitamin D supplements – particularly those known as Cholecalciferol – are made from sheep’s wool grease (i.e. animal skin).

Like this: Like Loading...