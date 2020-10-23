Home Gaming GTA 5 Halloween update: Peyote locations return to GTA Online
While there are no zombies to slay in Grand Theft Auto this week, gamers can experience the game in a weird new way.

We say, but it should be noted that today’s GTA 5 Online update brings back the famous Peyote Plant locations for Halloween.

Dedicated Grand Theft Auto Online fans will already know much about them and how they can transform you into different animals around the map.

The same thing happened last year for Halloween, with around 76 locations confirmed in GTA Online.

The good news is that these Peyote Plants can be found all over the GTA 5 map and will send your character on a unique journey.

Each plant also transports you into the body of an animal, such as a bird or four-legged creature that can then roam around the map.

There’s a link below to a video on where you can find all the locations in GTA 5 Online this week. Today’s GTA Online update also brings a number of other rewards and bonuses that are worth checking out.

Halloween rewards this week include the following:

  • Triple GTA$ & RP in the Halloween Bunker Series, as well as Freemode Events
  • Double GTA$ & RP in Halloween-themed Adversary Modes: Beast vs. Slasher, Come Out to Play, Condemned, Lost vs. Damned, Slasher, and Slashers
  • The return of Peyote Plants, with psychoactive and transformative effects
  • A free Orange Dot Tech Mask and Lemon Sports Tracksuit (both pants and top) for logging in
  • A 3X boost on Nightclub Daily Income rates
  • 40% off all Nightclub properties, plus 30% off all Nightclub Upgrades and Modifications
  • The Annis S80RR supercar is the latest Lucky Wheel top prize
  • Discounts on Halloween-themed vehicles: 30% off the Albany Lurcher, Chariot Romero Hearse, LCC Sanctus and the Pegassi Reaper, plus 40% off the RC Tank
  • Prime Gaming Bonuses: A one-time GTA$ 1,000,000 bonus for players who link their Amazon and Rockstar Games Social Club accounts, plus a GTA$ 200K bonus for playing this week
  • Prime Gaming Discounts: 60% off the flying Imponte Deluxo, alongside the free Vespucci Canals Nightclub property.
Additional 3X Bonuses

  • Keep an eye out for Freemode Events as these are dishing out triple the usual payouts through October 28th.
  • In keeping with the spirit of burning the midnight oil, the candle at both ends, and your customers’ credit scores – all Nightclub Daily Income rates are tripled, as well.

Play GTA Online any time before October 28th to receive the Orange Dot Tech Mask and the Lemon Sports Tracksuit, both Pants and Top, all free of charge.

On the Podium This Week: The Annis S80RR

  • Feel free to stop by The Diamond Casino & Resort’s lobby to spin the Lucky Wheel for the opportunity to walk away with GTA$ , RP, clothing or an assortment of mystery prizes. This week on the vehicle podium is the Annis S80RR, a combination race car and workhorse that deals in speed, not safety.
