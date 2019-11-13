GTA 6 confirmed for PS5? Rockstar drops huge next-gen Grand Theft Auto clue

GTA 6 is almost certainly in development at Rockstar Games, although it seems unlikely that it will launch on PS4 and Xbox One.
GTA 5 is one of the biggest selling games ever made, racking up roughly 115 million sales since first launching back in 2013.
As one of the most profitable entertainment franchises of all time, it’s only a matter of time before Rockstar cashes in and releases a brand new Grand Theft Auto game on PC and consoles.
And based on new Rockstar job adverts, the development of GTA 6 is in full swing for next-gen consoles.
Among other job vacancies, Rockstar is advertising for new Environment Artists and various Animation Programmers.
As Gamingbolt points out, the job adverts reference open world games on next-gen platforms multiple times.
Unless it’s a brand new IP, or a massive open-world Bully sequel, it would appear that Rockstar is working on a GTA 5 sequel.
“We develop animation technology, from performance capture through to a sophisticated runtime engine, for massive open world games,” reads the Junior Animation Programmer job advert.
“We are a global team of programmers and researchers who collaborate on pushing the boundaries of character animation on next generation hardware.”
The Environment Artist job advert also mentions next-gen gaming, this time focusing on terrain.
“Join our team to create next-generation worlds for exciting upcoming projects,” the job ad reads. “Sculpting, modelling and texturing terrain for next-gen game environments.”
Meanwhile, the Animation Systems Programmer job advert reads: “We are a global team of programmers and researchers who collaborate on pushing the boundaries of character animation on next generation hardware.”
It’s not the first time Rockstar job ads have hinted at upcoming projects set in the Grand Theft Auto universe.
According to a series of new job ads, Scottish studio Ruffian Games has teamed up with Rockstar to work on “unspecified titles”.
The studio has vacancies for everything from Senior Engineer and UI Engineer, to Graphics Engineer and Gameplay Script Engineer.
Candidates should also have “generalised experience in multiplayer action games developed for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and future platforms”.
This sounds a lot like Ruffian is helping with the development of GTA Online for Grand Theft Auto 6.
GTA 6 will reportedly be set in the 1970s and 80s and will feature just one playable protagonist.
The next Grand Theft Auto game will allegedly take place in Vice City and Rio de Janeiro.
It was also claimed that the Grand Theft Auto sequel would launch on PS5 and Xbox 2. This ties in to a previous leak that suggested GTA 6 would have a 2020 release date.
With Rockstar clearly ramping up production, a GTA 6 release in 2020 seems more plausible than ever.