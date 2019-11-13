GTA 6 confirmed for PS5? Rockstar drops huge next-gen Grand Theft Auto clue

GTA 6 is almost certainly in development at Rockstar Games, although it seems unlikely that it will launch on PS4 and Xbox One.

GTA 5 is one of the biggest selling games ever made, racking up roughly 115 million sales since first launching back in 2013.

As one of the most profitable entertainment franchises of all time, it’s only a matter of time before Rockstar cashes in and releases a brand new Grand Theft Auto game on PC and consoles.

And based on new Rockstar job adverts, the development of GTA 6 is in full swing for next-gen consoles.

Among other job vacancies, Rockstar is advertising for new Environment Artists and various Animation Programmers.

As Gamingbolt points out, the job adverts reference open world games on next-gen platforms multiple times.

Unless it’s a brand new IP, or a massive open-world Bully sequel, it would appear that Rockstar is working on a GTA 5 sequel.

“We develop animation technology, from performance capture through to a sophisticated runtime engine, for massive open world games,” reads the Junior Animation Programmer job advert.

“We are a global team of programmers and researchers who collaborate on pushing the boundaries of character animation on next generation hardware.”