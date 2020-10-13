Home Gaming GTA 6 LEAK: Latest Grand Theft Auto 6 'leak' could be the...
Gaming

GTA 6 LEAK: Latest Grand Theft Auto 6 'leak' could be the real deal

0

GTA 6 fans could have found out some major details about Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated sequel thanks to a new alleged leak. Rockstar Games is still yet to confirm the existence of GTA 6 – but that hasn’t stopped fan excitement reaching fever pitch. It’s been over seven years since GTA 5 first came out and after plenty of time spent in Vinewood Grand Theft Auto fans are eager for a new experience.

Next year Rockstar Games is launching an enhanced edition of GTA 5 for next-gen consoles but what plenty of fans are really looking forward to is GTA 6.

And as fans wait for a reveal announcement on GTA 6 there have been tonnes of rumours circulating around the next Grand Theft Auto game.

Rumours have claimed – among other things – that GTA 6 could be a timed PS5 exclusive, that it will be set in Vice City and feature a new South American location.

Other rumours have claimed GTA 6 will have a drug running story influenced by Netflix hit Narcos, and that it will feature hugely detailed interiors to buildings.

It remains to be seen whether any of these rumours turn out to be true. And as we wait for official info on GTA 6 another alleged leak has emerged in the meantime.

This time it comes courtesy of a post on the GTA 6 Reddit page with alleged pictures of the Grand Theft Auto 6 map emerging.

The alleged GTA 6 leaked map shows an island that could be the new Columbia setting which is reportedly in the works at Rockstar HQ. Elsewhere, the alleged leak also claims that GTA 6 could be set in 1985 – with a rumoured 80s setting tallying up with other alleged leaks.

What’s interesting about the latest ‘leak’ is it matches up with another piece of inside information that reportedly leaked years ago. Sharing this on the GTA 6 Reddit one user posted: “The island picture that was posted to the gaming leaks subreddit matches the island from that Vice City ‘leaked’ map from 2 years ago.”

- Advertisement -

Members of the GTA 6 Reddit page have been debating the veracity of the alleged leak, with some believing it’s real and other feeling it’s a fake. One posted: “If this leak would be real, this looks like it would be the South American counterpart of the ‘Project Americas’ leak, matching a similar description to Columbia perhaps.”

Another wrote: “The mockup of how it all looks together honestly looks real. Obviously it’s not an in game screenshot of the map or something but just for example RDR2’s map was leaked detail for detail back in 2016. It detailed every locations name, the full RDR1 map and even Guarma. All of the text leaks state you traverse the sea by land and air and it’s a huge part of the gameplay so it all makes sense enough to be real. The city’s themselves don’t look too big from a zoom out position but I’m sure actually being at ground level in 3rd or 1st person will make the map feel extensive

“Plus Vice City was Rockstar’s smallest map ever, So there wasn’t a whole lot to go off of when concepting what GTA 6’s map would be. That’s why there’s a huge portion of the everglades. I think the city’s will be small but have an immense level of detail and care in how it’s crafted. Just like RDR2, everywhere you look is a dream landscape. The city itself might not be massive but it will look very good and the design will be well thought out”.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAmanda Holden covered boobs in makeup to stop dreaded TV wardrobe malfunction
Next articleMan for all genres

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players are fighting over bushes

0
If you've been playing the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta, which was in open form over the weekend on PlayStation 4,...
Read more
Gaming

FIFA 21 UK physical launch sales down more than 42% over FIFA 20's

0
FIFA 21 UK physical launch sales are down more than 42 per cent over FIFA 20's, according to a report from Eurogamer sister site...
Read more
Gaming

WoW Shadowlands pre-patch release time news and server maintenance update

0
The official release date for the WoW Shadowlands pre-patch is finally here, although some gamers will be waiting a little longer than others. For those...
Read more
Gaming

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's settlement explored: your new Viking home

0
It's been years since Assassin's Creed gave its heroes a home. For all the hours I spent as Kassandra, her brief stab at a...
Read more
Gaming

Epic announce $1 million Marvel Knockout Super Series (Free Daredevil outfit)

0
james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) Four new Marvel themed tournaments are coming to Fortnite and there’s a lot of money on the line. With the first round of...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Series X news: Microsoft to follow Bethesda deal with 'new studio acquisition soon'

0
Xbox Series X news - Microsoft could be about to announce a new studio acquisition 'soon' (Image: MICROSOFT)The Xbox team has only just announced...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

'DWTS' Recap: '80s Week Ends in a Shocking Elimination

Celebrity 0
Emily Longeretta Going back in time! The Monday, October 12, episode of Dancing With the Stars was ’80s week, which meant each of the stars and...
Read more

More Companies Are Using Technology To Monitor For Coronavirus In The Workplace

World 0
Jason BeaubienFlight crew walk past thermal cameras that check passengers' body temperatures at Los Angeles International Airport on June 23. As businesses look to...
Read more

Tottenham furious with England boss Gareth Southgate over Harry Kane injury risk

Sports 0
“Our togetherness that they’ve bonded over a long period of time because of the experiences they’ve had on and off the pitch, the closeness...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: