GTA 6 LEAK: Latest Grand Theft Auto 6 'leak' could be the real deal

GTA 6 fans could have found out some major details about Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated sequel thanks to a new alleged leak. Rockstar Games is still yet to confirm the existence of GTA 6 – but that hasn’t stopped fan excitement reaching fever pitch. It’s been over seven years since GTA 5 first came out and after plenty of time spent in Vinewood Grand Theft Auto fans are eager for a new experience.

Next year Rockstar Games is launching an enhanced edition of GTA 5 for next-gen consoles but what plenty of fans are really looking forward to is GTA 6.

And as fans wait for a reveal announcement on GTA 6 there have been tonnes of rumours circulating around the next Grand Theft Auto game.

Rumours have claimed – among other things – that GTA 6 could be a timed PS5 exclusive, that it will be set in Vice City and feature a new South American location.

Other rumours have claimed GTA 6 will have a drug running story influenced by Netflix hit Narcos, and that it will feature hugely detailed interiors to buildings.

It remains to be seen whether any of these rumours turn out to be true. And as we wait for official info on GTA 6 another alleged leak has emerged in the meantime.

This time it comes courtesy of a post on the GTA 6 Reddit page with alleged pictures of the Grand Theft Auto 6 map emerging.