GTA 6 release date news: Rockstar Games reveals good news for Grand Theft Auto fans

GTA 6 release date news this week includes Rockstar Games pledging to avoid a recent gaming trend.

We still don’t know when the next Grand Theft Auto game will be released or whether it will skip the PS4 and Xbox One.

But there is no doubting that GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated games on the horizon, even without a launch window.

And with Red Dead Redemption 2 now heading to PC, fans are wondering what will be coming next from the famous studio.

One of the most obvious candidates is GTA 6, with gamers enduring the most extended wait ever for a new Grand Theft Auto game.

There are still hopes that this will be announced in 2020 and will be launched later that year.

However, industry analysts are betting on a launch further out, perhaps arriving a year after the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett hit the market.

But whenever they appear, we know that Rockstar Games will not be locking it behind a subscription service.