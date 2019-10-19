GTA 6 release date news: Shock Rockstar Games reveal, good news for Grand Theft Auto fans

GTA 6 release date news this week includes a recent report linking Rockstar Games to scouting new locations. This included rumours that a business in Florida was being looked at as one of many places being added to the inventory. This alleged project would encompass the whole of Florida and is directly linked to Rockstar Games in a letter. When this letter was first shared online, many people doubted its credibility, and there’s a good reason why. The past year, fans have been overwhelmed with Grand Theft Auto rumours, none of which are easy to verify. So this one seemed like all the others and meant plenty of scrutinies was put on the letter. But since it was first shared, we’ve heard a little more on the situation and its good news for GTA 6 fans. According to ex-Rockstar Games insider, Yann2295, some of the information can be confirmed as real.

This includes the location scout being confirmed as a real person, and other reasons given for why this work is being done at this late stage. “This is interesting,” the Yann2295 Twitter account posted this week. “Leah (Sokolowsky), the location scout from the letter, is legit. “She mentioned in a podcast working with a large digital media company, with whom she signed an NDA. Also, it’s scouting for interiors, which could explain why it’s being done so late.” As reported by the Daily Star in a new post, the podcast in question offers some intriguing clues for Rockstar Games fans. “Recently as you’re aware we’ve had a change in the types of productions that are coming to our state,” Leah Sokolowsky comments in the podcast. “So I’ve also been very fortunate to get a large client that has hired me to arrange basically site tours and visits. It’s, uh, digital media company. “And I’ve signed an NDA, so I can’t disclose who it is. But they’ve been exploring various areas of our state, and of other states in the south-east. “And I’ve been planning and arranging those visits for their personnel, and that’s been kind of a very interesting expansion of what I normally do, as well.”

This lines up with recent rumours connecting the next Grand Theft Auto game to being based in the game world’s version of Miami. Drawing from earlier games like Vice City, and GTA IV, GTA 6 will reportedly feature locations in Liberty City before moving onto an expanded Vice City map. But it should be noted that at this time, Rockstar Games have yet to reveal any information regarding their next Grand Theft Auto game. We don’t know when it will be released or what it will be called but we can guarantee that another game from the franchise is coming. And there is no doubting that GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated games on the horizon, even without a launch window. And with Red Dead Redemption 2 now heading to PC, fans are wondering what will be coming next from the famous studio. One of the most obvious candidates is GTA 6, with gamers enduring the most extended wait ever for a new Grand Theft Auto game. Fans are still hopeful that it could arrive in 2020 and be featured on current hardware. However, industry analysts are betting on a new GTA game arriving on shelves a year after the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett hit the market.

