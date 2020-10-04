GTA 6 release news: Surprise Rockstar release could come BEFORE Grand Theft Auto 6

GTA 6 release date news begins with the surprise details on a rumoured Rockstar Games project that could end up coming out before the next Grand Theft Auto game. It’s been over seven years since GTA 5 first came out on the PS3 and Xbox 360, and it looks like we’re still some way off a GTA 6 release date. With the enhanced edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 launching for the PS5 and Xbox Series X next year, it looks like GTA 6 won’t be arriving in 2021 – with 2022 seeming the earliest point it could launch.

And now new rumours have emerged about a secret Rockstar Games project that could end up becoming a reality before the next Grand Theft Auto game is released.

Rockstar fans may end up seeing a GTA movie get finished before GTA 6 ends up getting released.

The rumours of the Grand Theft Auto movie come courtesy of a post by We Got This Covered, with a reliable source informing them of the GTA film plans.

According to WGTC, the same source who correctly told them a Resident Evil 4 Remake and Witcher prequel series were in the works – before these projects got officially announced – has said a GTA movie is in development.

The project is allegedly in its early stages, and will adapt the events of GTA 5 – bringing Michael, Franklin and Trevor onto the big screen.

Casting details are unknown, with it not clear whether GTA 5 voice actors Ned Luke, Shawn Fonteno and Steven Ogg could reprise their roles.