Home Gaming GTA 6 release news: Surprise Rockstar release could come BEFORE Grand Theft...
Gaming

GTA 6 release news: Surprise Rockstar release could come BEFORE Grand Theft Auto 6

0

GTA 6 release date news begins with the surprise details on a rumoured Rockstar Games project that could end up coming out before the next Grand Theft Auto game. It’s been over seven years since GTA 5 first came out on the PS3 and Xbox 360, and it looks like we’re still some way off a GTA 6 release date. With the enhanced edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 launching for the PS5 and Xbox Series X next year, it looks like GTA 6 won’t be arriving in 2021 – with 2022 seeming the earliest point it could launch.

And now new rumours have emerged about a secret Rockstar Games project that could end up becoming a reality before the next Grand Theft Auto game is released.

Rockstar fans may end up seeing a GTA movie get finished before GTA 6 ends up getting released.

The rumours of the Grand Theft Auto movie come courtesy of a post by We Got This Covered, with a reliable source informing them of the GTA film plans.

According to WGTC, the same source who correctly told them a Resident Evil 4 Remake and Witcher prequel series were in the works – before these projects got officially announced – has said a GTA movie is in development.

The project is allegedly in its early stages, and will adapt the events of GTA 5 – bringing Michael, Franklin and Trevor onto the big screen.

Casting details are unknown, with it not clear whether GTA 5 voice actors Ned Luke, Shawn Fonteno and Steven Ogg could reprise their roles.

And that’s about it in terms of details known about the mysterious project, with fans having to wait for further leaks or an official announcement to find out more.

Given that the team working on the GTA movie already have the stellar story of GTA 5 to work with, it should be fairly straightforward getting a screenplay off the ground.

- Advertisement -

Arguably the most troublesome aspect of the filming will be the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and how that would affect any potential shoots.

But the rumoured project is definitely one to keep a close eye on.

In other GTA 6 news, a major hint could have been dropped about how the development of GTA 6 is coming along.

Strauss Zelnick – the CEO of Rockstar parent company Take-Two – made some interesting comments in a recent conference call.

Talking about how Take-Two has been handling the coronavirus pandemic, Zelnick explained that every employee is working from home.

The T2 bigwig said every team has been “incredibly productive” during the COVID-19 pandemic, and went onto talk about one facet of development – motion capture.

Zelnick said Take-Two is “back in the motion capture business”, which is something they were not able to do “for a while”.

The Take-Two CEO went onto say that he had not seen “any degradation in quality whatsoever” as development has moved from the office into the home.

While there are tonnes of titles that Zelnick could be referring to, GTA fans will be hoping the comments refer to mo-cap work on GTA 6.

- Advertisement -

And there is reason to believe this is the case. One of the most high-profile leaks surrounding GTA 6 so far focuses on actor Jorge Consejo.

Source:Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow to watch Spitting Image without Britbox
Next articleIt looks like Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will be announced on Monday

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

It looks like Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will be announced on Monday

Newslanes - 0
It looks like Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will be announced on Monday. A countdown on the official Need for Speed website is set...
Read more
Gaming

PS5 will have one big difference to PS4: MAJOR change for PlayStation fans

Newslanes - 0
PS5 is making a big change to the controller from the PS4 days (Image: SONY)PS5 release date is just over a month away, and...
Read more
Gaming

Here's a photo of the PlayStation 5 in real-life

Newslanes - 0
Sony, so far.The PlayStation 5 comes out in just six weeks, and yet here I am looking with interest at a photo of Sony's next-gen...
Read more
Gaming

Smash Bros Fighters Pass 2: Minecraft Steve reveal hints at other DLC characters

Newslanes - 0
Smash Bros Steve was the big surprise for Nintendo Switch gamers this week, with the iconic Minecraft builder heading to SSBU later this month....
Read more
Gaming

Minecraft's next big update Caves & Cliffs launches summer 2021

Newslanes - 0
This year brought a big update to Minecraft's Nether regions. Next year, it's the turn of its Caves & Cliffs.Announced today during Minecraft Live...
Read more
Gaming

PS5 hands-on reveal TODAY – Start time for PlayStation 5 YouTube promo

Newslanes - 0
PS5 HANDS-ON REVEAL - UPDATE ONE: We are just a few hours away from the first hands-on impressions of the PS5 going live. As part...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Met Police officer stabbed in Westminster trying to detain armed men

U.K. Newslanes - 0
image copyrightGoogle image captionTwo men armed with knives were trying to rob a grocery store in Chapter Street, Westminster, police saidA police officer has been...
Read more

It looks like Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will be announced on Monday

Gaming Newslanes - 0
It looks like Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will be announced on Monday. A countdown on the official Need for Speed website is set...
Read more

GTA 6 release news: Surprise Rockstar release could come BEFORE Grand Theft Auto 6

Gaming Newslanes - 0
GTA 6 release date news begins with the surprise details on a rumoured Rockstar Games project that could end up coming out before the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: