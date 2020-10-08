Gut health: How to eat your way to a healthy gut

Gut health is being discussed more and more as the world becomes more conscious of what they’re consuming. You can support your gut with healthy foods and supplements. Express.co.uk chatted to nutritionist and Linwoods Health Foods ambassador Jenna Hope to find out her top tips for eating your way to a healthy gut.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

Why is gut health important?

Gut health is more widely spoken about today than it was a few years ago, and this is a good thing because gut health is very important.

Jenna explained: “The discovery that the gut and the brain are connected via the vagus nerve led to a significant amount of interest in this connection.

“Consequently, gut health has been associated with mental wellbeing, weight management, food preferences, energy and neurological development too.

“A healthy gut is one which contains more of the beneficial bacteria which are associated with positive health outcomes and less of the undesirable bacteria which are associated with less positive outcomes.”

READ MORE- 10 ways to improve your health, fitness and wellbeing