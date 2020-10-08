Home Health Gut health: How to eat your way to a healthy gut
Health

Gut health: How to eat your way to a healthy gut

0

Gut health is being discussed more and more as the world becomes more conscious of what they’re consuming. You can support your gut with healthy foods and supplements. Express.co.uk chatted to nutritionist and Linwoods Health Foods ambassador Jenna Hope to find out her top tips for eating your way to a healthy gut.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

Why is gut health important?

Gut health is more widely spoken about today than it was a few years ago, and this is a good thing because gut health is very important.

Jenna explained: “The discovery that the gut and the brain are connected via the vagus nerve led to a significant amount of interest in this connection.

“Consequently, gut health has been associated with mental wellbeing, weight management, food preferences, energy and neurological development too.

“A healthy gut is one which contains more of the beneficial bacteria which are associated with positive health outcomes and less of the undesirable bacteria which are associated with less positive outcomes.”

READ MORE- 10 ways to improve your health, fitness and wellbeing

- Advertisement -

Gut health: Gut health is extremely important (Image: Getty)

Gut health: Poor gut health can cause bloating (Image: Getty)

Unhealthy gut symptoms

You may have no idea you have an unhealthy gut, but there are a few ways to tell.

Jenna said: “It’s not always as simple as experiencing gut symptoms.

“In some cases, individuals may experience bloating, changes in bowel habits and flatulence.

“Yet these are not the only symptoms and it’s important to note, that low energy, blood in stools, nutrient deficiencies, fatigue and brain fog are just a few additional symptoms which may also indicate an underlying gut issue.

- Advertisement -

“Should individuals be concerned about any of these symptoms it’s recommended to seek personalised advice from their GP.”

Gut health: Sleeping enough and destressing are key to a healthy gut (Image: Getty)

What should you eat for a healthy gut?

If you eat a balanced diet already, you’re half of the way to a healthy gut.

However, there are specific foods and vitamins you need to get a dose of if you want your gut to function at an optimal level.

It’s also worth noting prioritising sleep and reducing stress will make your gut profile more desirable.

DON’T MISS…
Weight loss: Why your gut health could be the key to a flatter tummy [EXPLAINER]
Stomach bloating: The supplement that could help ease symptoms  [INSIGHT]
Stomach bloating: Bloating or infection  [INFORMER]

Related articles

Vitamin D

- Advertisement -

Jenna said: “Dietary fibre and Vitamin D are essential for supporting a healthy gut.

“Low levels of Vitamin D have been associated with altered gut bacteria.

“The current fibre recommendations are to consume 30g per day.

“Linwoods Milled Flaxseed with Bio-Cultures and Vitamin D contains 6g of fibre and 5g of Vitamin D per 20g serving, making it perfect for adding to soups, smoothies, salads, yoghurt and porridge.”

Gut health: Yoghurt is a good source of probiotics (Image: Getty)

Pre and probiotics

You’ve probably heard of pre or probiotics in relation to the gut, and Jenna recommends eating foods which contain them.

She said: “Foods containing pre and probiotics are also essential for helping the gut bacteria to grow and survive.

“Yoghurt, kefir, kombucha, sauerkraut and kimchi are all sources of probiotics.

“Chickpeas, bananas, garlic, onions and leeks are examples of prebiotic foods which should be incorporated into the diet on a daily basis.”

Gut health: Fruit, veg, nuts, seeds, beans and pulses all help a healthy gut (Image: Getty)

Fruit and veg

We all know we need to get our five a day, but snacking on nuts, seeds, beans and pulses will help our guts too.

Jenna said: “Incorporating a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans and pulses is really important for supporting a healthy gut as well as boosting immunity this winter.

“The Linwoods Health Foods seed blends are ideal for incorporating plant diversity into your diet.

“It’s also advised to limit high sugar foods and foods which contain artificial sweeteners.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMarvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is getting a prequel book

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Have you been bitten? The four areas of the body bed bugs tend to bite

0
Fortunately, bedbug bites usually clear up on their own in a week or so. If you want to alleviate your symptoms in the meantime, the...
Read more
Health

Take this natural supplement before bed to improve sleep quality and fall asleep faster

0
The causes of sleep loss can be hard to identify but the solutions are often simple. Taking natural supplements has been shown to promote sleep...
Read more
Health

How to lower your cholesterol

0
What is high cholesterol? Heart disease is the biggest killer in the UK, and one cause of heart disease is high cholesterol. Cheryl said: “Your body...
Read more
Health

The natural shampoo you can make at home to stimulate hair growth without side effects

0
They found when applied to skin for five minutes (much longer than your usual shampoo), the mixture didn’t irritate the skin. Crucially, They found that...
Read more
Health

Coronavirus: Trump reports ‘no symptoms’ yet COVID-19 shown to dull the senses

0
Donald Trump has supposedly recovered after his physician, Dr Sean Conley, announced the President is showing no signs of COVID-19. Yet, the notorious virus...
Read more
Health

Lung cancer warning: Does a smoker’s cough put you at higher risk of the deadly disease?

0
Chronic mucus-producing coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and shortness of breath are symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Do you have this risky lung...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Gut health: How to eat your way to a healthy gut

Health 0
Gut health is being discussed more and more as the world becomes more conscious of what they’re consuming. You can support your gut with...
Read more

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is getting a prequel book

Gaming 0
Fangtasy novel. If you can't hang on until the full game releases on PS4 and PS5 on 12th November, then I have news for you,...
Read more

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Beta release time on Xbox and PC? COD beta dates

Entertainment 0
Unlike the previous Alpha, Call of Duty fans across PS4, Xbox One and PC can look forward to joining the Black Ops Cold War...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: