Hailey Baldwin Gets A ‘J’ For Justin Bieber Tattooed On Ring Finger After 2nd Wedding Anniversary

By

Jenna Lemoncelli

Hailey Baldwin managed to squeeze in a tattoo appointment while in New York for Justin Bieber’s ‘SNL’ gig over the weekend. See the model’s 2 new tats, including her ring finger ink honoring her hubby!

Hailey Baldwin added some new meaningful ink to her body! The model, 23, hit up her go-to tattoo spot, Bang Bang in New York City this weekend for two small-sized, black and white tattoos on her ring finger and on the bottom of her neck. Celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K shared his completed work in a post on Instagram, which described the meaning behind Hailey’s new tats.

“J is for @justinbieber,” Mr. K wrote in reference to Hailey’s ring finger tattoo honoring her husband Justin Bieber. Her second tat, which reads “beleza” means “beauty in Portuguese,” the artist said. “It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece,” he added.

Hailey’s new ink was courtesy of Bang Bang’s Grand street location, where she, along with the “Holy” singer, 26, usually visit tattoo artist JonBoy (née Jonathan Valena). JonBoy — whose clientele includes the likes of Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott — was responsible for tattooing Justin’s face (a tiny cross near the corner of his eye) in 2016.

Hailey’s new “J” tattoo comes just over a month after the couple celebrated the 2-year anniversary of their legal marriage. Fans may recall when Hailey and JB secretly tied the knot at a New York courthouse on September 13, 2018. Hailey’s new ink also comes just two weeks after the pair celebrated the 1-year anniversary of their formal wedding ceremony in South Carolina on September 30, 2019. The lavish ceremony, which took place at the stunning Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, SC, was attended by Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun, Usher and more. As previously mentioned, Hailey was in New York City over the weekend to support her husband’s gig on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest. The Grammy-winner performed his two new hits, “Holy” with Change the Rapper and “Lonely” with Benny Blanco. Following the show, the couple headed out to Catch Steak with Chance and his wife Kirsten Corley. Hailey looked stunning in a leather dress by Magda Butrym and open-toe, lace-up stilettos by Femme. Meanwhile, Justin was dressed in a cream-colored sweatsuit. Both Justin and Hailey celebrated their wedding anniversary with sweet messages to one another on social media. The model shared a collection of throwback photos to Instagram from their South Carolina wedding with the caption, “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over.” The “Yummy” singer also shared a loving post to his wife, writing, “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!” He continued, “My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.”

