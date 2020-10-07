Hailey Baldwin's Secret to Flawless Skin Lies in Her ‘Favorite’ Serum

Bernadette Deron

Let’s face the facts — not all of Us are as effortlessly radiant as supermodels. But there’s no reason to get discouraged! We all have the capacity to feel as beautiful as the catwalk queens, especially when we pamper ourselves with top-of-the-line treatments and products.

Naturally, when it comes to beauty advice, we turn to the most famous models in the business. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) recently took to social media to share some of her favorite skincare products, and just so happened to single out this particular serum as one of her top picks!

Get the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic (1 fl. oz.) for $ 166 from Dermstore, also available at Amazon here!

The Drop the Mic host took to her Instagram stories for an impromptu skincare lesson. She shared her favorite products with her 25 million followers, and she mentioned that this SkinCeuticals serum is a daily staple. It’s the only serum that she shouted out, which is truly telling of just how much she believes in this product!

The SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum is packed with a potent blend of topical vitamin C and E, as well as ferulic acid to help your skin protect itself against environmental damage caused by free radicals. It also has tons of anti-aging benefits that help diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, plus protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays that cause those same wrinkles to form. It can also help brighten and even out your skin tone, and even works well with dry or sensitive skin. Once it’s absorbed, this vitamin C serum will stay active on your skin for 72 hours!

Mrs. Bieber isn’t the only one that is a major fan of this SkinCeuticals serum. Thousands of Dermstore shoppers cannot stop raving about it and the incredible benefits that it gives them. A whopping 95% of reviewers have rated this product four stars or higher, which makes it one of the highest-rated serums that we’ve spotted in recent memory.

Fans of this product say that the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic is the “perfect” serum and that it gives their skin “a gorgeous glow.” Despite it being on the pricier side, shoppers say that this purchase is totally “worth it!” One reviewer even said that out of the full SkinCeuticals product range, this serum is “the best one” that they’ve found. If her endorsement wasn’t convincing enough, the endless glowing customer reviews should inspire you to take the plunge and try out this serum for yourself!

