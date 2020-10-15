Home Health Hair loss treatment: Oil from a fruit to stimulate circulation and increase...
Hair loss treatment: Oil from a fruit to stimulate circulation and increase hair growth

Hair loss is an inevitable occurrence everyone will face at some point in their lives. Many people worry about their hair because it is one of the first things that people notice about a person. Depending on where you come from, hair length, texture, and even volume will vary. So, when hair loss occurs, so does a lack of confidence and dismay arise. Oil from a fig fruit, however, could help to increase your hair growth.

The fig is the fruit of the Ficus tree, a part of the mulberry family.

Figs are rich in minerals such as potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron and copper. They contain antioxidants and are high in vitamins A, C, E and K.

Nutrients contained in figs help to promote hair health, such as magnesium and vitamins C and E to help increase hair growth.

The nutrients in this fruit help to stimulate blood circulation in the body to speed up hair growth.

Hair loss treatment: Oil from a fruit could help to increase hair growth (Image: Getty Images)

Vitamin C

Free radicals are molecules known to cause cell damage and are associated with the negative effects of ageing, such as hair loss.

Research investigating the impact of oxidative stress (an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants – substances that counter the harmful effects of free radicals) – on the ageing process, suggest Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect against oxidative stress caused by free radicals.

In addition, your body needs vitamin C to create a protein known as collagen – an important part of hair structure.

Vitamin E

Similar to vitamin C, vitamin E is an antioxidant that can prevent oxidative stress.

In one study, people with hair loss experienced a 34.5 percent increase in hair growth after supplementing with vitamin E for eight months.

In contrast, the placebo group had only a 0.1 percent increase.

Hair loss treatment: Oil from a Fig could help to increase hair growth (Image: Getty Images)

How to use figs to increase hair growth

Peel the figs and cut each fruit into two. When all are peeled put them into an airtight container which is big enough to accommodate the juice that will ooze out in the course of time. Add sugar.

Seal the cover of the container to ensure it is airtight. Leave the container in one corner of the house where there is no sunlight. Store it for seven days.

On the eighth day, gently open the seal. Stir with a long spoon.

Separate the liquid from the solid with the help of a muslin cloth and add to hair.

Figs contain a high amount of calcium which contributes to the formation of collagen that forms our hair and head skin.

Figs are also very popular in the hair care industry, and fig extract is used in some hair creams, providing moisture to the scalp and slowing hair loss, while moistening the hair without aggravating it.

Add 10 drops of fig oil to a selected hair mask and apply it to your hair.

Wait an hour and then shampoo as usual.

Or you can mix fig oil into your hair creams for silky, smooth hair.

