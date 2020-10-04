Hair loss treatment: Scientists discover new approach to combat thinning hair

Exploratory research has uncovered a new pathway linked to hair follicle dormancy. Promising results have shown how disrupting this process can lead to hair growth.

Dr Angela Christiano, a professor of dermatology, discovered previously unknown cells that keep hair follicles in a resting state.

Based at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Dr Christiano demonstrated how inhibiting the activity of these cells reawakened dormant follicles.

To gain a deeper understanding of Dr Christiano’s work, one must be well-versed in the hair growth cycle.