Hair loss treatment: Sweet liquid known for improving scalp health to increase hair growth

Honey has rich antioxidant properties which prevent damage, keeping the scalp and hair healthy.

It’s an emollient, which means it is capable of softening and soothing, sealing moisture in the hair, keeping it conditioned. This reduces breakage, which is often a cause for slower hair growth.

Honey also comprises antibacterial and antiseptic qualities which helps to prevent scalp infections and soothes issues like dandruff, eczema, and psoriasis, allowing for unhindered hair growth.

The use of honey to increase hair growth and health lies in its ingredients which strengthens the hair follicles, which helps curb hair fallout.

