Hair loss treatment: Three essential oils backed by science to increase hair growth

Hair loss is a condition that many people experience, and it’s considered completely normal. But for some, hair loss can prove distressing. Science has shown essential oils may be able to help.
Peppermint oil
Peppermint oil causes a cold, tingling feeling which is thought to increase circulation to the area where it is applied.
This is known to help promote hair growth during the growing phase.
Numerous studies have found that peppermint oil helped increase hair growth by increasing the number of follicles and follicle depth.
It was noted: “This study investigated the effect of peppermint oil on hair growth in mice.
“The animals were randomized into four groups based on different topical applications: saline (SA), jojoba oil (JO), three percent minoxidil (MXD), and four percent peppermint oil (PEO).
“The hair growth effects of the four-week topical applications were evaluated in terms of hair growth.
“Histological analysis showed that four-week topical application of PEO and MXD induced very thick and long hair growth and promoted the elongation of hair follicles from dermis to subcutis.
“These results indicate that the hair follicles of PEO and MXD groups at week four were in the anagen stage, it was also observed a slight increase of epidermal thickness in PEO group.”
Sandalwood oil
Researchers from the University of Manchester found that applying sandalwood to the scalp helped prolong human hair growth.
The results of the study were published in the journal Nature Communications explaining how the experiment conducted with the synthetic material and human skin samples achieved startling results.
The team found that a receptor cell in the skin known as OR2AT4 was sensitive to chemicals in synthetic sandalwood and when applied to the skin a growth of keratinocytes was stimulated.
Hair loss treatment: Cedarwood oil contains properties known to increase hair growth
As skin healing and hair growth are closely related, the researchers hypothesised that if applying sandalwood would new hair be able to grow.
The researchers reported that the treated hair follicles survived longer than those that went untreated and produced more growth factor.
It was verified that sandalwood interacted with the OR2AT4 receptor which increased hair growth.
The study concluded that sandalwood helps hair to grow due to stimulation of the root caused by the oil and that hair growth occurred due to a process in which the follicle cells were converted into hair.
Cedarwood oil
In a study published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, randomised trials of aromatherapy and its treatment for alopecia was investigated.
The study noted: “Eighty-six patients were randomized into two groups.
“The active group massaged essential oils (thyme, rosemary, lavender, and cedarwood) in a mixture of carrier oils (jojoba and grapeseed) into their scalp daily.
“The control group used only carrier oils for their massage, also daily.
“Nineteen (44 percent) of 43 patients in the active group showed improvement compared with 6 (15 percent) of 41 patients in the control group.”
The study concluded that use of cedarwood essential oil could help improve hair growth.