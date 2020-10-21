Halo: The Master Chief Collection runs up to 4K 120FPS on Xbox Series X

You’ll have a shiny new Halo to play on Xbox Series S/X this year after all – sort of.

Microsoft has now confirmed a newly-optimised version of its Halo: The Master Chief Collection which will run at 120 FPS in campaign and multiplayer.

On Xbox Series X specifically, the games will play in “up to 4K”, Microsoft said today.

Excited to share that Halo Master Chief Collection will be fully optimized this holiday including 120fps campaign & multiplayer on both Xbox Series X & S. Also cross-gen play & adjustable FOV. Note all these upgrades are free to anyone who owns the game or is in Xbox Game Pass! https://t.co/ZZ5A5UOXhl — Aaron Greenberg ?????? (@aarongreenberg) October 20, 2020

There will also be “split-screen improvements”, cross-gen play support, adjustable FOV, and of course the upgraded package will be available via Xbox Game Pass – as the game already is.

The release date for this newly-optimised version of game is 17th November – a week after the release of the Xbox Series S and X.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection wraps up Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4. Everything you need to catch up in time for Halo: Infinite, which now arrives some time next year.