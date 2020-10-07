Home Celebrity Hannah Brown Jokes Tyler Cameron ‘Knows’ All About Faking Orgasms
Celebrity

Hannah Brown Jokes Tyler Cameron ‘Knows’ All About Faking Orgasms

0

Nicholas Hautman

Chatting over Chick-fil-A! Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron hilariously poked fun at each other while chowing down on chicken sandwiches, nuggets and waffle fries in a mukbang uploaded to his YouTube channel on Tuesday, October 6.

Before the Bachelorette alums began their feast, the general contractor, 27, spotted a daily calendar on the TV stand in the former pageant queen’s apartment that she had not updated in months.

“You must be feeling some type of way about this. Monday, August 10,” Cameron said as he held up the calendar to show viewers a quote that read, “All those orgasms were fake.”

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron YouTube

Brown, 26, laughed and explained, “I just thought it was really funny,” to which the model asked, “Who are we talking about here? I know it isn’t me.”

After some hesitation, the Alabama native quipped, “He knows. I’m just kidding.”

The former couple met on season 15 of the ABC reality dating series, where Cameron finished as Brown’s runner-up. They sparked rumors that they had rekindled their relationship in March while quarantining together at his home in Jupiter, Florida, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Cameron explained in a separate video on Brown’s YouTube channel on Tuesday that while they spent “18 days in the same bed,” they simply worked on building a friendship after his mother’s death and her brother’s overdose.)

After discussing their relationship, Brown and Cameron dove into the upcoming seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette starring his best friend Matt James and Clare Crawley, respectively.

“I’m actually sending him this. I wrote him a journal,” the Bachelor alum said of James, 28, who is the show’s first Black male lead. “It’s really nice. I wrote him a little note, gave him some scriptures and then told him I think it’d be really great for him to journal in it ‘cause I did. I had my journal with [me] my whole time.”

- Advertisement -

While sharing their excitement for Crawley’s season, which premieres on October 13, the reality stars reflected on James’ past drama with the hairstylist, 39, who shaded the real estate broker in April for creating a Cameo page after being announced as a contestant on her season. (The pandemic ultimately postponed filming, causing Crawley’s cast to change and James to become the Bachelor instead.)

“[Matt is] harmless,” Brown said. “But I also understand Clare maybe being a little bit skeptical because, you know, as we all know, there’s some buttholes trying to get famous on there.”

Cameron then turned to the Dancing With the Stars alum, who broke off her engagement to Jed Wyatt over his past relationship back home, and joked that there were “two buttholes sitting right here.” She insisted that she did not go on TV for fame before pointing at him and saying, “Worked out for you.”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants!

- Advertisement -
Previous article'I really wanted to play this season': Why opting in to Big Ten football became the rage for top NFL prospects
Next articleSophie Wessex message hints she is 'peace-keeper-in-chief' among 'battling royals'

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Rod Stewart explodes as he calls coronavirus God’s intent to WIPE us out 'It's too late!'

0
Sir Rod then told Chris he had invited the musician and his family to his home in Essex, where he has a football pitch...
Read more
Celebrity

Valerie Bertinelli Reveals She Held Her ‘Love’ Eddie Van Halen In His ‘Last Moments’ Before Death

0
bshilliday Valerie Bertinelli has broken her silence on the death of ex-husband Eddie Van Halen. She said she was so ‘grateful’ to hold him in...
Read more
Celebrity

Kat Von D reveals she had 'the most traumatic 6 months' of her life at school featured in Paris Hilton documentary

0
Kat Von D is commending Paris Hilton for her documentary, This Is Paris, which features Hilton’s story of being physically and emotionally abused at...
Read more
Celebrity

James Martin finally addresses Fireman Sam controversy: 'I posted it p****d in a bar'

0
In view of his 471,000 followers, he shared: "Having seen some of the comments posted online regarding last night’s cook along and the anger...
Read more
Celebrity

Hailey Baldwin's Secret to Flawless Skin Lies in Her ‘Favorite’ Serum

0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Let’s face the facts — not all...
Read more
Celebrity

Sofia Richie Stuns In Sexy New Pic After Ex Scott Disick’s Dinner Date With Bella Banos

0
bshilliday Sofia Richie is looking absolutely gorgeous in a glowing new selfie, showing ex Scott Disick what he’s missing after he’s apparently moved on to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Rod Stewart explodes as he calls coronavirus God’s intent to WIPE us out 'It's too late!'

Celebrity 0
Sir Rod then told Chris he had invited the musician and his family to his home in Essex, where he has a football pitch...
Read more

Lung cancer warning: Does a smoker’s cough put you at higher risk of the deadly disease?

Health 0
Chronic mucus-producing coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and shortness of breath are symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Do you have this risky lung...
Read more

Braves, Marlins tempers flare, Rays, Dodgers, Astros all get wins — Nick Swisher’s LDS recap

Sports 0
The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers both jumped out to 1-0 series leads while the Tampa Bay Rays knotted things up at 1-1...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: