Hannah Brown Jokes Tyler Cameron ‘Knows’ All About Faking Orgasms

Nicholas Hautman

Chatting over Chick-fil-A! Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron hilariously poked fun at each other while chowing down on chicken sandwiches, nuggets and waffle fries in a mukbang uploaded to his YouTube channel on Tuesday, October 6.

Before the Bachelorette alums began their feast, the general contractor, 27, spotted a daily calendar on the TV stand in the former pageant queen’s apartment that she had not updated in months.

“You must be feeling some type of way about this. Monday, August 10,” Cameron said as he held up the calendar to show viewers a quote that read, “All those orgasms were fake.”

Brown, 26, laughed and explained, “I just thought it was really funny,” to which the model asked, “Who are we talking about here? I know it isn’t me.”

After some hesitation, the Alabama native quipped, “He knows. I’m just kidding.”

The former couple met on season 15 of the ABC reality dating series, where Cameron finished as Brown’s runner-up. They sparked rumors that they had rekindled their relationship in March while quarantining together at his home in Jupiter, Florida, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Cameron explained in a separate video on Brown’s YouTube channel on Tuesday that while they spent “18 days in the same bed,” they simply worked on building a friendship after his mother’s death and her brother’s overdose.)

After discussing their relationship, Brown and Cameron dove into the upcoming seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette starring his best friend Matt James and Clare Crawley, respectively.

“I’m actually sending him this. I wrote him a journal,” the Bachelor alum said of James, 28, who is the show’s first Black male lead. “It’s really nice. I wrote him a little note, gave him some scriptures and then told him I think it’d be really great for him to journal in it ‘cause I did. I had my journal with [me] my whole time.”

- Advertisement -

While sharing their excitement for Crawley’s season, which premieres on October 13, the reality stars reflected on James’ past drama with the hairstylist, 39, who shaded the real estate broker in April for creating a Cameo page after being announced as a contestant on her season. (The pandemic ultimately postponed filming, causing Crawley’s cast to change and James to become the Bachelor instead.)

“[Matt is] harmless,” Brown said. “But I also understand Clare maybe being a little bit skeptical because, you know, as we all know, there’s some buttholes trying to get famous on there.”

Cameron then turned to the Dancing With the Stars alum, who broke off her engagement to Jed Wyatt over his past relationship back home, and joked that there were “two buttholes sitting right here.” She insisted that she did not go on TV for fame before pointing at him and saying, “Worked out for you.”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants!

Like this: Like Loading...