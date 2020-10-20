Happy Birthday, Kamala Harris: 9 Stars Who Love The Historic VP Candidate — See The Selfies

By

Julia Teti

It’s Kamala Harris’s birthday! To celebrate the VP candidate’s 56th birthday, we’re taking a look at the celebs who got a pic with the politician, and cannot wait to vote for her and Joe Biden in November!

Happy Birthday, Kamala Harris! Today marks the historic VP candidate’s 56th birthday. Over the course of her decades-long career, Senator Harris has proven herself to be a true force in politics. Whether she was the Attorney General of California, an elected senator, or as the current democratic candidate for Vice President of the United States, the politician has grown so much in her career. She’s been an inspiration to millions, including a number of famous faces!

So many people were thrilled when Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden announced that Senator Harris would be his running mate. A slew of stars took to their social media to send the senator well-wishes, and share their strong support for the Biden/Harris ticket! On Senator Harris’ birthday, take a look at some of the stars who snapped a pic with the powerhouse politician.

America Ferrera

Throughout her career, America Ferrera has used her platform to highlight vital issues from immigration, to the Black Lives Matter movement and more. On August 11, the actress shared the above post of herself chatting with Senator Harris at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. “I always listen when [Kamala Harris] talks,” she began the caption to her post. “This was DNC 2016. Glad to have this smart as hell, insanely competent leader on the 2020 ticket. Let’s go.”

Jennifer Garner

The same day that American posted her photo with Senator Harris, Jennifer Garner took to her Instagram account to share a sweet image of the pair at a meet-and-greet. The Alias alum looked so incredibly proud to be standing by Senator Harris’ side, and her caption, quoting Friday Night Lights, truly said it all! “Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose,” the caption read.

Elizabeth Banks

When her candidacy was announced, Senator Harris was celebrated by Elizabeth Banks with a sweet shoutout and selfie on her Instagram page, too! “Congrats to all of us, especially [Joe Biden] because [Kamala Harris] is a powerhouse,” she captioned the selfie. The Charlie’s Angels director also added the hashtag “Biden/Harris 2020.”

Dorinda Medley

Dorinda Medley was so excited when she shared her photos with her daughter and Senator Harris on August 12! The three women posed together at a 2019 event, and the former Real Housewives of New York City star gushed about the Democratic VP candidate! “Was so excited to be part of the ‘Team Kamala’ event back in July at the Brooklyn Bowl,” she captioned the images. “I’m even more excited today!”

Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, & Ariana Grande

These women really brought all the star power when they assembled for this pic! Senator Harris posed with Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Katy Perry at an event in July 2019! The three women have all shown Senator Harris a lot of love on social media. On August 14, Katy shared a series of photos featuring herself with Senator Harris at various events.

Katy captioned the pics, “I’ve had the privilege of getting to know [Kamala Harris] over the years and [Joe Biden] choosing her as his running mate is already a testament to his decision making.” She continued to explain that “Kamala is exactly the kind of leader WITH experience we desperately need right now. She’s the type of person willing to put in the WORK to make our country better.”

Much like Katy, Demi also shared a series of pics of herself with Kamala, writing a brilliant message along with the images. “We are in a battle for the soul of this nation,” the “Commander In Chief” singer wrote. “But together it’s a battle we can win.”

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba was incredibly pumped to have Senator Harris as the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee. On August 11, she took to her Instagram to share two photos from a 2019 event, featuring Senator Harris front and center among a group of Jessica’s pals! “Let’s gooooooo,” the actress emphatically captioned the above post, adding the hashtag, “we can do this!”

Zooey Deschanel

Like so many other stars, Zooey Deschanel also got in on the picture party, sharing her favorite snap with Senator Harris on August 11, too! In the snap, the New Girl alum and the California senator looked like old pals posing-up together. “Excited to see a strong, intelligent woman in the running,” she captioned the image.

