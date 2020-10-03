Home Celebrity Happy Together! Seth Rogen Celebrates 9 Years With Wife Lauren
Celebrity

Happy Together! Seth Rogen Celebrates 9 Years With Wife Lauren

0

Dory Jackson

Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen David Fisher/Shutterstock

Forever in love! Congrats are in order for Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen as the twosome have reached their ninth wedding anniversary.

Seth and Lauren, both 38, honored the special milestone with separate heartfelt tributes via Instagram. The Pineapple Express star shared an adorable photo of the twosome playing video games during the reception portion of their big day.

“Happy anniversary to us!!” he captioned the pic. “I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find the perfect partner to go through life with. After 9 years married and over 15 years together, I love @laurenmillerrogen more every day. Here’s me beating her at video games at our wedding.”

For Lauren’s own post, the For a Good Time, Call… actress shared a snap of the pair walking hand in hand after tying the knot. “Happy Anniversary to us!” she wrote. “9 years married/15 together, and celebrating all the GOOD stuff. ❤️.”

Before their love story took flight, the Superbad costars were introduced through mutual friends in 2004. “[Producer] Will [Reiser] and I were friends, and he said that the girl he was dating had a friend, and that we might like each other,” he recalled to Haute Living in 2015. “So we went to a birthday party and met.”

Two years before, Lauren reflected on the pair’s very “exciting” first date to Us Weekly. “We played mini-golf and then got into a hit-and-run accident on the freeway,” she said in 2013. “When I got out of the car, I hugged him. I needed to hold onto something.”

The American Pickle actor proposed to his now-wife in 2010. The following year, they tied the knot at the Kunde Family Estate in Sonoma County, California.

In March 2018, Seth and Lauren told Us exclusively that they weren’t opposed to renewing their vows someday. “Sure, I’d have another wedding. Yeah, that would be fun. Anything for a party,” Seth said, while Lauren added, “Renew our vows? Does that mean we can have another wedding?”

- Advertisement -

The longtime couple have not introduced children into the picture just yet, but the possibility isn’t necessarily off the table. “We are open to it. It’s an active conversation. It’s something we talk about,” the Freaks and Geeks alum told Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast in August 2018. “I honestly think I would be good at it. I have much stupider friends who are good parents.”

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!
Source:Us Weekly

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTyson Fury needs fight in 2020 and will get UK bout if not Deontay Wilder
Next articleKate Garraway husband update: GMB star's stark warning to the public

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Kate Garraway husband update: GMB star's stark warning to the public

Newslanes - 0
While talking on GMB in August, she said: "He's very much still with us. There seem to be different challenges every week. "I know everyone...
Read more
Celebrity

Donald Trump Hospitalized After Experiencing Symptoms Of Coronavirus

Newslanes - 0
Cassie Gill Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump & FLOTUS Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he’s been taken to the Walter Reed...
Read more
Celebrity

Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body With Sexy Boudoir Photo Shoot

Newslanes - 0
bshilliday After having her highest pregnancy weight to date with fourth son Creed, Kailyn Lowry has had an amazing body snapback just two months after...
Read more
Celebrity

Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Shay Unfollow Each Other After Lala Drama

Newslanes - 0
Johnni Macke Picking sides? Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Shay cut each other off — at least socially — amid Lala Kent‘s gender reveal drama.The pregnant...
Read more
Celebrity

Kate Beckinsale defends Chrissy Teigen sharing pregnancy loss, reveals she also lost a baby at 20 weeks

Newslanes - 0
Chrissy Teigen has been attacked on social media for sharing her pregnancy loss — and Kate Beckinsale is not going to stand for it. The...
Read more
Celebrity

Jamie Lynn Spears Proves She Can Dance Like Sister Britney In New Bathroom Video

Newslanes - 0
Emily Selleck There’s more than one Spears sister who can dance! Jamie Lynn Spears has shared a new clip of herself dancing like her big...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

When Waking Life Feels Like a Dream

Fashion Newslanes - 0
Melissa KirschWelcome. I’ve been thinking lately about the tension between dreams and waking life. So much of the recent months has felt uncharted, unreal...
Read more

Kate Garraway husband update: GMB star's stark warning to the public

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
While talking on GMB in August, she said: "He's very much still with us. There seem to be different challenges every week. "I know everyone...
Read more

Happy Together! Seth Rogen Celebrates 9 Years With Wife Lauren

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Dory Jackson Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen David Fisher/ShutterstockForever in love! Congrats are in order for Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen as the twosome...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: