Harry Maguire's England red an unfortunate setback for Arsenal ace Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Here Rashford hugged the touchline and Maitland-Niles, another right-footer, used the space inside.

The necessity or otherwise of fielding a left-footed player on the left-hand side of the field is a hot topic for England. They reached a World Cup semifinal under Southgate with the right-footed Ashley Young gamely ploughing a furrow down the left so it is not an prerequisite for a successful team.

But spin the debate round ask yourself how often would a side pick a left-footed right-back?

England’s balance is undoubtedly helped with a leftie somewhere on the left-hand side of the field, preferably in defence. Think Ashley Cole or Stuart Pearce.

Southgate knows as much but can point to a cobweb-filled cupboard.

If Ben Chilwell had been fit he would almost certainly have started having served his time for breaking the rule of six.

