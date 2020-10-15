Harry Potter theory: The ONLY way to get into Gryffindor is to ask the Sorting Hat

At the beginning of every Hogwarts year, the first years are selected into Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin. But when Harry Potter had the Sorting Hat put on his head, the Boy Who Lived was almost put in Slytherin but ended up in Gryffindor. Now a new fan theory argues that the only way to get into the house is to ask the Sorting Hat.

Reddit user Equivalent Inflation argues: “When Harry tried on the hat, it mentioned all of the houses as options and Slytherin in particular. But Harry got into Gryffindor because he asked.

“He didn’t specifically say Gryffindor, but he ruled out Slytherin, and didn’t want either other house.

“Same for Hermione: we find out the hat actually wanted to put her into Ravenclaw, but she asked for Gryffindor.”

The theorist also highlights Ron and Neville as both having been worried about getting into the Hogwarts house and not living up to their families’ expectations.

READ MORE: Harry Potter fans LOVE theory of why Hogwarts is safe from Voldemort