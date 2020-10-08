Have you been bitten? The four areas of the body bed bugs tend to bite

Fortunately, bedbug bites usually clear up on their own in a week or so.
If you want to alleviate your symptoms in the meantime, the NHS recommends putting something cool, like a clean, damp cloth, on the affected area to help with the itching and any swelling.
The health body also says to keep the affected area clean and resist scratching the bites to avoid getting an infection.
If the bites are very itchy and you’re unable to sleep, your pharmacist may recommend antihistamines, it adds.
Once your symptoms are treated, you must tackle the underlying bed bug infestation.
“This can be difficult because bedbugs hide so well and can live several months without eating,” says Mayo Clinic.
According to the health body, your best bet may be to hire a professional exterminator, who may use a combination of pesticides and non-chemical treatments.
Non-chemical treatments may include:
- Vacuuming. A thorough vacuuming of cracks and crevices can physically remove bedbugs from an area. Empty the vacuum after each use.
- Laundering. Washing and drying items in a dryer on a high setting will kill bedbugs in clothing or linens.
- Freezing. Bedbugs are also vulnerable to temperatures below 0 C, but you’d need to leave the items outdoors or in the freezer for several days.
There are a number of precautions you can take to stop bed bug infestations hatching in the first place.
According to the NHS, one key tip is to clear clutter around and under your bed.
The health body also says to avoid bringing secondhand furniture indoors without carefully checking it first.
“Do not take luggage or clothing indoors without checking it carefully if you have come from somewhere where you know there were bedbugs,” it adds.