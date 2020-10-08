Have you been bitten? The four areas of the body bed bugs tend to bite

Fortunately, bedbug bites usually clear up on their own in a week or so.

If you want to alleviate your symptoms in the meantime, the NHS recommends putting something cool, like a clean, damp cloth, on the affected area to help with the itching and any swelling.

The health body also says to keep the affected area clean and resist scratching the bites to avoid getting an infection.

If the bites are very itchy and you’re unable to sleep, your pharmacist may recommend antihistamines, it adds.