Home Travel Hawaii will stop requiring quarantine for travelers who have recent negative tests.
Travel

Hawaii will stop requiring quarantine for travelers who have recent negative tests.

0

Ruth Graham

The state of Hawaii is preparing to loosen some of the strict pandemic restrictions that have hammered its tourism industry, including the requirement that arriving travelers spend 14 days in quarantine.

Starting on Oct. 15, travelers will be allowed to skip the quarantine if they can show a negative virus test result from an approved source, taken no more than 72 hours before arrival. The pre-travel testing program had been set to begin over the summer, but was postponed when the virus surged on the islands.

Travelers who do not want to be tested can still opt to quarantine instead, raising concerns that untested travelers could infect tested passengers on flights to the islands.

A negative test is not a guarantee of lack of infection: It can take several days after exposure for the amount of virus in an infected person’s body to rise high enough to produce a positive result. The state said it would randomly test 10 percent of incoming passengers four days after arrival to assess the plan’s effectiveness.

Hawaii has reported more than 13,000 cases of the virus, and more than 160 deaths, according to a New York Times database. The state will continue to require wearing a mask in public, and some inter-island travel will remain restricted.

The new measures are meant to help revive the state’s tourism industry, which makes up about a quarter of its economy. The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported in August that travel to the islands the previous month was down almost 98 percent compared with the same month in 2019.

“It’s important that people know we welcome them as long as they’ve gotten their test,” Lt. Gov. Josh Green told The Associated Press. Mr. Green, an emergency room doctor, is heading the new testing program. He recently recovered from Covid-19.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTory Lanez Charged With Assault In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: Rapper Faces 22 Years In Prison
Next article‘I’d be pretty pissed off’: Meadows angers staff as he cozies up to Trump

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel

Pandemic Travel, With Another Family or Maybe Three

0
Sarah FirsheinSeven months into the pandemic, the recommended rules for families are clear: Safety first means safety in low numbers. Learning pods are small....
Read more
Travel

That Airport Spa? It’s a Coronavirus Testing Clinic

0
Tariro MzezewaUntil recently, XpresSpa was known for offering manicures, pedicures, massages and waxing services at 25 airports in the United States and around the...
Read more
Travel

House Hunting in France: A Once-in-a-Millennium Castle for $3.3 Million

0
Alison GregorA 14-Bedroom Castle on 94 Acres in France $ 3.3 MILLION (2.8 MILLION EUROS) Perched above the Charente river and the village of Verteuil-sur-Charente,...
Read more
Travel

Once a Hotel Suite, Now an Office Space

0
C. J. HughesLike many hotels pummeled by the pandemic, the InterContinental Times Square is trying to hang on. After tourists stopped arriving this spring, the...
Read more
Travel

Sizing Up the Rural-Urban Travel Divide: Who’s Up and Who’s Down

0
Elaine GlusacThe pandemic has been hard on travel. According to the U.S. Travel Association, it has caused $ 386 billion in cumulative losses,...
Read more
Travel

The Sunset Strip Stirs Again

0
Debra KaminFew patches of America have had a greater influence on pop culture than a storied 1.7-mile stretch of Los Angeles, where movie stars,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Blake Jenner Takes ‘Responsibility’ for Ex Melissa Benoist’s Abuse Claims

Celebrity 0
Erin Crabtree His side of the story. Nearly one year after Melissa Benoist claimed that she was in an abusive relationship at one point, her...
Read more

England boss Gareth Southgate has Calvert-Lewin and Grealish headache after Wales win

Sports 0
England manager Gareth Southgate heavily rotated his squad for the 3-0 win over Wales at Wembley Stadium and now he has a selection headache...
Read more

‘I’d be pretty pissed off’: Meadows angers staff as he cozies up to Trump

US 0
Nancy Cook and Meridith McGraw Instead, his management has left many inside the White House frustrated, including, at times, Trump himself, according to interviews...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: