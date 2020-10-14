Home Health ‘He sleeps an awful lot’ - the hidden signs of long COVID...
'He sleeps an awful lot' – the hidden signs of long COVID that can last for months

The UK has seen a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases over the past few weeks.

Almost 10 million people across the country have been put into local lockdowns, in a bid to stop the rising spread of the infection.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now ordered all pubs and restaurants to shut at 10pm, while nobody should meet with more than five other people for the foreseeable future.

But some coronavirus patients have reported still having symptoms of the virus eight months after their initial infection.

“He still sleeps an awful lot; sat up, not lay down, sat up. He’s just totally exhausted.”

Another patient explained that they feel like they’re constantly being pressed down by a heavy weight.

“I could still feel this weight on my chest,” they said. “And then after about 14, 15 days I woke up one morning and it wasn’t there.

“I thought, ‘Oh I’m done’. It was such a relief. I can remember the feeling; you know, thinking ‘Oh, I’ve managed to get through it’.

“That’s when the fatigue hit… it was just like I’d been run over; I felt, gravity felt like it was applying extra on my limbs.”

More than 170 long COVID symptoms have been reported by patients.

The most common long COVID symptoms include fatigue and a persistent cough, according to the COVID Symptom Study app.

Most people recover from coronavirus after a few weeks, it said. But long COVID can’t necessarily be predicted, and it may even affect patients that had mild symptoms at the start of their infection.

Meanwhile, a high fever, a new cough, and a change to your sense of smell or taste are the most common early coronavirus symptoms.

In the UK, you should only get tested for the infection if you develop any of these symptoms.

Some patients have also reported a sore throat, headaches, and even hiccups, on top of the more common signs.

More than 42,000 people have died from coronavirus in the UK.

