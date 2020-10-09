Heart attack warning: Your risk may increase this coming winter – here’s why

The study found that strokes and heart attacks increase during times of high flu-like illness rates, with a “time lag” occurring only for strokes.

“We found that if someone’s going to have a heart attack, it’s going to occur within seven days of the flu-like illness, during the acute phase,” said Boehme, an assistant professor of epidemiology in the department of neurology at Columbia University in New York City.

“With stroke, we see an increased risk seven to 15 days after, similar to heart attacks. But with stroke, there is an additional higher-risk period after 30 days.”

In light of the findings, she called for more research to help uncover why the flu and flu-like illnesses increase the risk of stroke and heart attack.