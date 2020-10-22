Hearthstone Darkmoon Faire new cards and Duels as Battlegrounds patch is released

By

Blizzard has announced its plans to launch its next major Hearthstone expansion in November.

The Darkmoon Faire expansions will add 135 new cards to the game and has a release date set for November 17.

The good news is that while we don’t know about all the new cards coming to the game just yet, we have had a quick look at some disgusting returning characters.

The Old Gods—C’thun, N’Zoth, Yogg-Saron, and Y’Shaarj—are coming back and each Old God drives a different deck archetype and has a potent Battlecry capable of turning the tide of a match.

A message from Blizzard adds: “They’ve really embraced the festivities—take Yogg-Saron, Master of Fate, whose Battlecry lets you spin the Darkmoon Wheel if you’ve cast 10 spells this game!

“Players can also tamper with Old God artefacts: four ancient spells with zany effects that hearken back to the abilities of the original Old God designs.”

New Darkmoon Faire cards will be revealed over the coming weeks in the lead up to the big expansion launch on Mobile and PC.

Blizzard has also confirmed that the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion will also introduce a new Keyword: Corrupt.