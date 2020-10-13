Home Gaming Hearthstone patch notes confirm big Battlegrounds update, Tempest and Pogo removal
Hearthstone patch notes confirm big Battlegrounds update, Tempest and Pogo removal

A lot of changes are being planned for Hearthstone Battlegrounds this week, and not all of them will be popular. Depending on how you like to build your team, some card choices can become essential to you making the last encounters. Blizzard recently revamped how the mode’s ranking system work, and now a lot of abilities and cards are being removed, or changed.

Early patch notes confirm that the next Hearthstone Battlegrounds update will be released on October 15.

There could be delay for some gamers depending on where they live in the world, or what platform they use.

But before the end of the week, certain heroes and cards will no longer be available to use.

Whirlwind Tempest and Pogo-Hopper are being removed from the Minion Pool, which could leave a big hole in some player decks.

There are also a few cards getting tiers jumps, including Selfless Hero and Deadly Spore.

Some Pirate cards are getting boosts, including Salty Looter and Bloodsail Cannoneer.

Elemental cards are also seeing some big changes, with Gentle Djinni dropping to Tier 5 and Lil’ Rag going in the other direction.

There’s plenty of other tweaks being worked on and some fans will notice how a few Heros will be offering better stats.

However, Bartendotron will not be one of them, as he is being removed from the Battlegrounds Hero Pool.

The full patch notes for this week’s Hearthstone update can be found below:

Battlegrounds Hero Updates

  • Bartendotron has been removed from the Battlegrounds Hero Pool.

Ragnaros the Firelord

  • DIE, INSECTS!
    • Old: After you kill 20 enemy minions, get Sulfuras. → New: After you kill 25 enemy minions, get Sulfuras.
  • Sulfuras
    • Old: At the end of your turn, give your left and right-most minions +4/+4. → New: At the end of your turn, give your left and right-most minions +3/+3.

Maiev Shadowsong

  • Imprison
    • Old: Make a minion in Bob’s Tavern Dormant. After 2 turns, get it with +1/+1. → New: Make a minion in Bob’s Tavern Dormant. After 2 turns, get it with +1 Attack.

Chenvaala

  • Avalanche
    • Old: After you play 3 Elementals, reduce the cost of upgrading Bob’s Tavern by (2). → New: After you play 3 Elementals, reduce the cost of upgrading Bob’s Tavern by (3).

Patchwerk

  • All Patched Up
    • Old: Start with 50 Health instead of 40. → New: Start with 55 Health instead of 40.

Sindragosa

  • Stay Frosty
    • Old: At the end of your turn, Frozen minions get +1/+1. → New: At the end of your turn, Frozen minions get +2/+1.

King Mukla

  • Bananarama
    • Now has a chance to give King Mukla a Big Banana that gives a minion +2/+2.
Battlegrounds Minion Updates

  • Whirlwind Tempest has been removed from the Battlegrounds minion pool.
  • Pogo-Hopper has been removed from the Battlegrounds minion pool.

Selfless Hero

  • Old: [Tier 1] → New: [Tier 2]

Deadly Spore

  • Old: [Tier 4] → New: [Tier 5]
