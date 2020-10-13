Home Entertainment Hearthstone patch notes confirm big Battlegrounds update, Tempest and Pogo removal
Entertainment

Hearthstone patch notes confirm big Battlegrounds update, Tempest and Pogo removal

0

A lot of changes are being planned for Hearthstone Battlegrounds this week, and not all of them will be popular. Depending on how you like to build your team, some card choices can become essential to you making the last encounters. Blizzard recently revamped how the mode’s ranking system work, and now a lot of abilities and cards are being removed, or changed.

Early patch notes confirm that the next Hearthstone Battlegrounds update will be released on October 15.

There could be delay for some gamers depending on where they live in the world, or what platform they use.

But before the end of the week, certain heroes and cards will no longer be available to use.

Whirlwind Tempest and Pogo-Hopper are being removed from the Minion Pool, which could leave a big hole in some player decks.

There are also a few cards getting tiers jumps, including Selfless Hero and Deadly Spore.

Some Pirate cards are getting boosts, including Salty Looter and Bloodsail Cannoneer.

Elemental cards are also seeing some big changes, with Gentle Djinni dropping to Tier 5 and Lil’ Rag going in the other direction.

There’s plenty of other tweaks being worked on and some fans will notice how a few Heros will be offering better stats.

- Advertisement -

However, Bartendotron will not be one of them, as he is being removed from the Battlegrounds Hero Pool.

The full patch notes for this week’s Hearthstone update can be found below:

Battlegrounds Hero Updates

  • Bartendotron has been removed from the Battlegrounds Hero Pool.

Ragnaros the Firelord

  • DIE, INSECTS!
    • Old: After you kill 20 enemy minions, get Sulfuras. → New: After you kill 25 enemy minions, get Sulfuras.
  • Sulfuras
    • Old: At the end of your turn, give your left and right-most minions +4/+4. → New: At the end of your turn, give your left and right-most minions +3/+3.

Maiev Shadowsong

  • Imprison
    • Old: Make a minion in Bob’s Tavern Dormant. After 2 turns, get it with +1/+1. → New: Make a minion in Bob’s Tavern Dormant. After 2 turns, get it with +1 Attack.

Chenvaala

  • Avalanche
    • Old: After you play 3 Elementals, reduce the cost of upgrading Bob’s Tavern by (2). → New: After you play 3 Elementals, reduce the cost of upgrading Bob’s Tavern by (3).

Patchwerk

  • All Patched Up
    • Old: Start with 50 Health instead of 40. → New: Start with 55 Health instead of 40.

Sindragosa

  • Stay Frosty
    • Old: At the end of your turn, Frozen minions get +1/+1. → New: At the end of your turn, Frozen minions get +2/+1.

King Mukla

  • Bananarama
    • Now has a chance to give King Mukla a Big Banana that gives a minion +2/+2.
- Advertisement -

Battlegrounds Minion Updates

  • Whirlwind Tempest has been removed from the Battlegrounds minion pool.
  • Pogo-Hopper has been removed from the Battlegrounds minion pool.

Selfless Hero

  • Old: [Tier 1] → New: [Tier 2]

Deadly Spore

  • Old: [Tier 4] → New: [Tier 5]
- Advertisement -
Previous articleiPhone 12 launch could reveal when Apple fans should ditch their Amazon Prime subscription
Next article‘Meteorite’ Is a Love Letter to Space Rocks

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

The Beatles: Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr celebrated John Lennon’s 80th in TOUCHING way

0
Last Friday, October 9 marked what would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday. To celebrate both surviving members of The Beatles Sir Paul McCartney...
Read more
Entertainment

Brian May health: Queen star's heart attack 'a miracle' – treatment 'given my life back'

0
Queen guitarist Brian May has struggled through a number of health problems during the lockdown. Not only did the 73-year-old rip his Gluteus Maximus...
Read more
Entertainment

Cruyff to get his own football musical

0
A MUSICAL about the life of legendary Dutch footballer Johan Cruyff is set to start late next year, paying tribute to one of the...
Read more
Entertainment

PS5 stock news: Big challenge ahead for next-gen pre-order customers

0
PlayStation fans may face challenges in securing PS5 consoles this year (Image: SONY)That’s according to one industry analyst that predicts PS5 and Xbox Series...
Read more
Entertainment

Kajillionaire review: An offbeat crime caper with heart

0
Kajillionaire is a new film starring Evan Rachel Wood of Westworld fame and Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez. The film focuses on Old Dolio,...
Read more
Entertainment

Fortnite update 14.30 patch notes, server downtime schedule, Galactus news, Rally Royale

0
UPDATE 2: Fortnite developer Epic Games has revealed more about update 14.30. In an email sent to fans, Epic has announced plans to introduce a new...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Morrisons launch Christmas delivery meal box – with turkey, pigs in blankets and more

Lifestyle 0
Morrisons has today launched their Christmas food box to feed a family of four. This will help with those who may be self-isolating or...
Read more

Terraria launches its final content update today – for real, this time

Gaming 0
Secret ending. You'd be well within your rights to think Terraria had finally finished updating earlier this year, as developer Re-Logic declared May's big content...
Read more

These Classic Levi’s Skinny Jeans Are a Casual Fashion Staple — 40% Off!

Celebrity 0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to break out the skinny...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: