Home Sports Heat's Jimmy Butler on dominating performance vs. Lakers: 'I left it all...
Sports

Heat's Jimmy Butler on dominating performance vs. Lakers: 'I left it all out there'

0

Sporting News

Heat's Jimmy Butler on dominating performance vs. Lakers: 'I left it all out there' 1

Jimmy Butler is optimistic the Heat can complete a comeback against the Lakers after staying alive in the NBA Finals.

Butler produced a mammoth performance as the Heat held on to beat the Lakers 111-108 in a wild contest on Friday to force a Game 6.

The Heat trailed 3-1 and faced elimination heading into Game 5 at Walt Disney World Resort as the Lakers looked to seal a first championship since 2010.

INJURY UPDATE: Will Anthony Davis play in Game 6 of NBA Finals?

But Butler went head-to-head against LeBron James and came out on top with a triple-double, posting 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to cut the Lakers’ series lead to 3-2. The Heat still face a difficult battle overcoming the Lakers, but Miami star Butler likes his team’s chances ahead of Sunday’s Game 6 showdown.

“I’m sure they [Lakers] wanted to win, thought they was going to win coming into it. As did we,” Butler told reporters following a game which featured seven lead changes during the final three minutes. “But it was a hard-fought game, I think it’s going to be even harder for us next game, but I like our chances.”

Butler continued to talk about the incredible moment of the NBA Finals.

“I can say it every time I’m up here, but we live for these moments,” he said. “Like the work that we put in, we’re built for this, we have been doing this all year long. This didn’t just start in the bubble. We have been playing together, win, loss, draw, whatever, we’re in this thing together. And that’s what’s going to win us games. I think night in and night out it could be anybody. It could be Bam [Adebayo], it could be hopefully Goran [Dragic]. Like we’re so together when we’re out there on the floor, off the floor, that’s why we win because everybody wants everybody to be successful.”

- Advertisement -

Butler became the first player with a 35-point triple-double in the NBA Finals when facing elimination since James Worthy in 1988 Game 7, according to Stats Perform.

“That’s what my team asks of me, that’s what they need me to do, and I think coach Pat [Riley] and Coach [Erik] Spoelstra brought me here for that reason; to help us win games and I have to continue to do that for two more games,” Butler said. “I know that I’m capable of it, but I got a hell of a group of guys around me that make my job a lot easier. I’m fortunate for those guys because when I pass it to them they make shots. When I get beat going to the rim, they’re there. So we’re in this thing together and they give me a lot of confidence to go out there and hoop.”

The five-time All-Star played 47 gruelling minutes to help his team and struggled to walk off the podium following his news conference.

“I left it all out there on the floor along with my guys, and that’s how we’re going to have to play from here on out,” Butler continued. “Like I always say, it’s win or win for us. But this is the position that we’re in. We like it this way. We got two more in a row to get.

“I know that I’m capable of it. I believe in my skill set and my talent. My team-mates do as well. But it’s not just me, Duncan [Robinson] had a hell of a game, [Kendrick] Nunn came in and did what K-Nunn did. Bam had a huge one. All of us, all of us was the reason that we won this game and it’s going to be the same way for the next two.”

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘Forgotten’ Pennsylvania region holds key to Trump’s fate
Next article'The Challenge' star Ashley Cain reveals 2-month-old daughter has leukemia

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Kevin Cash talks Mike Brosseau’s go-ahead home run after Rays 2-1 Game 5 win over Yankees

0
"Hands down the greatest moment I've been a part of in baseball." Kevin Cash on Mike Brosseau's go-ahead home run.
Read more
Sports

Premier League announce new pay-per-view agreement for matches not on TV with Sky and BT

0
Premier League matches not scheduled for TV in the rest of October will be made available to fans via pay-per-view services on Sky Sports...
Read more
Sports

Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: The key stats you need to know in the GOAT debate

0
Jordan Greer The ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance" showed a younger generation of NBA fans that Michael Jordan is much more than a guy who...
Read more
Sports

Will Smith sets new Dodgers playoff record with five hits in win vs. Padres

0
Video Details Oct 9, 2020 at 1:14a ET | MLB | Duration: 0:45
Read more
Sports

Esteban Ocon defends Lewis Hamilton as Brit hunts Michael Schumacher record – EXCLUSIVE

0
Esteban Ocon has jumped to the defence of Lewis Hamilton as he looks to equal Michael Schumacher's race wins record.Hamilton's success with Mercedes is...
Read more
Sports

Rays fall to Yankees in Game 4 of ALDS, do-or-die Game 5 awaits Friday

0
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The New York Yankees didn’t flinch under the pressure of an elimination game and got the AL Division Series against...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Final Fantasy 14 will be playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility

Gaming 0
Uses in-game PS4 Pro settings, plus quick load times.Final Fantasy 14 will be playable on PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility, Square Enix has confirmed. While Sony...
Read more

Announcing Details for Xbox FanFest

Gaming 0
Brina Hatcher, FanFest Lead, XboxSummary Xbox FanFest is going digital. Beginning October 12 at 6 p.m. PT, we’ll open a year-round registration to join as an...
Read more

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Pulling Personal Assistants, Co-Stars & More Into Custody Trial As Witnesses

Celebrity 0
Cassie Gill Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody case will involve several witnesses taking the stand at Los Angeles Superior Court, including Angelina’s ‘Girl, Interrupted’...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: