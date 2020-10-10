Home Celebrity Heidi Klum's 2020 Halloween party is canceled due to the pandemic, so...
Heidi Klum's 2020 Halloween party is canceled due to the pandemic, so ignore sites selling fake tickets

Heidi Klum is not having a Halloween party this year, but scammers want you to think she is.

The America’s Got Talent judge, who established herself as the celebrity queen of Halloween after two decades of elaborate costumes, called off her party this year due to the coronavirus. However, multiple websites have posts selling tickets to the big event — some as much as $ 3,258 a piece.

However, Klum’s rep makes it clear to Yahoo Entertainment that the ticket offerings are fake “as Heidi will not be hosting an event this year due to the pandemic.”

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s Annual Halloween Party at Cathedrale on October 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

On a site call vipawardshowtickets.com, there’s a listing selling four tickets at $ 3,490 total for the “ultra-exclusive, A-List” event” that claimed it would be held in NYC on Oct. 31 with Questlove as the DJ.

(Screenshot)

When reached about the listing, a site rep said, “There are obviously no events this year. Everyone knows that. We haven’t sold anything since March and we have basically no site traffic, so we’re not exactly worried about people purchasing by mistake, but if someone were to do this, we would void the sale and inform them about the virus.”

Another website, Cornucopia-events.co.uk has an even pricier option at $ 3,258 per VIP ticket — or about $ 40,000 for 10 guests. They haven’t commented as to why it’s up if there is no party.

(Screenshot)
Klum is famous for Halloween parties — as well as her costumes which take months to prepare. Last year she was an alien, with elaborate prosthetics, and arrived — with husband Tom Kaulitz — on a “biohazard” truck with blood-streaked glass windows. The costume took 10 hours to apply.

The 2019 event was her 20th annual and it was star-studded, as it is each year. In 2012, the party was postponed due to Hurricane Sandy, but it turned into a charity benefit that December.

Klum said that she starts thinking about her Halloween costume as soon as the party is over the year before, explaining, “As I take this off tonight, I’ll start thinking about what I’ll be for next Halloween.”

And fans may still see that costume. With everything going virtual due to the pandemic, Klum may show it off in a different, safer way.

While Klum’s party is off, Bette Midler will be having her annual Hulaween — virtually. Instead of her annual party in NYC, benefitting the New York Restoration Project, she’s having an online event reuniting with her Hocus Pocus co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

In Search of the Sanderson Sisters, A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover is a one-hour event hosted by Elvira, Mistress of the Dark with guests including Glenn Close, Billy Eichner, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, John Stamos, Meryl Streep, Billy Crystal, Sarah Silverman and more. The price is $ 10.

