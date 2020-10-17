Help! My Kids Don't Want to Go Outside

Last March, when Odyscea Kian, an at-home mother in Gainesville, Fla., began warning her eight-year-old son, Roman, about a contagious and potentially deadly new virus, he seemed OK — at first.

The family, she told him, will not be traveling to his grandfather’s house in Miami to celebrate Iranian New Year like they usually do. He might become infected, but not know. He won’t be able to go to school or see friends for, well, who knows how long. But he can still enjoy bike rides around the neighborhood or swimming in their backyard pool.

For the first month or two, Roman appeared fine with life in the bubble, as he hunched over the dining room table for hours writing screenplays for a stop-action film starring his “Star Wars” figurines. As the months dragged on, however, he seemed a little too fine with life inside the bubble.

“Now,” Ms. Kian, 37, said, “he doesn’t want to leave the four walls of this house. He doesn’t even want to go to the backyard. If I want him to go with the pool, I have to beg.”