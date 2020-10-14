Helsinki Makes Sustainability a Guiding Principle for Development

Apartments facing north look over a large shared courtyard, as well as numerous adjacent buildings. Not all of them are completed, and a wide pedestrian plaza also is still under construction.

- Advertisement -

The most inviting shared spaces are the top floors of the two wings, with their large saunas. A rooftop terrace has a garden as well as space for yoga classes and summer barbecues. The ground floor features the large common living room with sofas and armchairs; it has the feel of a private club. The room’s birch tables are from Artek, the Finnish modernist furniture maker started by Alvar Aalto. The building’s public spaces are framed by polished concrete that lends them a minimalist yet still comfortable feel.

Residents moved into Sumppi about a month before Finland sealed its borders against the pandemic. One of their first group activities was to form an in-house coronavirus committee led by two doctors. For the past several months, common spaces have not been used, and the saunas are available for only one family for one hour at a time. On Tuesdays, the communal laundry facilities are reserved for residents with pre-existing conditions. Residents have also done shopping and cooking for neighbors who were quarantined.

So far, about 4,000 people have moved to the Kalasatama community. By 2030, that number is expected to grow to about 25,000, and there will be office space for 10,000 workers. Most of the neighborhood will be composed of midrises under 10 floors, but the area is home to the city’s first skyscraper, 32 floors high. Within a few years, Kalasatama is expected to have eight skyscrapers from 32 to 37 floors in height.

In a bit of Finnish brio, the skyscrapers will be crowned by saunas shared by building occupants. These steam baths can be turned on and their temperatures set through a mobile phone application. One wall of each sauna will be glass, framing sweeping views out over the city and the 330-island archipelago.

At first glance, the dense but still-unfinished developments of Kalasatama resemble the new neighborhoods of most Western cities. But the emphasis on doing without fossil fuel is apparent.

“Our buildings have solar panels and wastewater heat recovery,” said Johanna Palosaari, a project development director for Hartela, a developer with four buildings in Kalasatama. “This isn’t normal in our projects elsewhere. Here, the city gave us requirements related to electric systems and building automation and control. We had to follow those regulations, of course. We promised also to develop certain smart solutions for the buildings.