Home Lifestyle Her New Personal Trainers: Two Kids on Bikes
Lifestyle

Her New Personal Trainers: Two Kids on Bikes

0
By Jen Murphy | Photographs by David Walter Banks for The Wall Street Journal

Amy Parvaneh used to rely on her SoulCyle instructor for motivation. Now, her two children are the ones on the bikes, encouraging her to push through the pain of her new sport, running.

“When my kids are yelling, ‘Mom, you can do it,’ there’s no way I can let them down,” she says. “I might be sweating buckets, but I’m getting up that hill.”

Ms. Parvaneh, 41, is a single parent and helps care for her retired parents who live next door. As the founder and CEO of Select Advisors Institute, an Irvine, Calif.-based sales coaching and marketing consulting agency to financial organizations, she has long relied on exercise to alleviate stress and calm her mind.

Her New Personal Trainers: Two Kids on Bikes 1

During the pandemic, Ms. Parvaneh started running after her kids, Hudson Scotti, 9, and Valentina Scotti, 6, while they biked.

Pre-pandemic, she estimates she spent $ 1,000 a month between SoulCycle, hot yoga and her gym membership. She spent an additional $ 600 a month on tennis, dance and taekwondo lessons for her kids, Hudson Scotti , 9, and Valentina Scotti , 6. “When Covid hit and everything closed, we felt trapped,” she says. “I needed exercise to fuel my brain.” She tried doing yoga at home, but says not going outside frustrated her. “It felt like a day of never-ending work and schooling,” she says.

In late March, she piled her kids and their two bikes into her two-door car, drove from her home in Newport Beach, Calif., to a trailhead and told them, “Start riding.” She chased after them. “They cried and screamed. But now they actually look forward to it,” she says. “And I hated running. I don’t think I’d run 1 mile in years.” Ms. Parvaneh says her runs have given her time to reflect on new work projects and strategies, and come up with fresh business ideas.

The family has logged over 300 miles together. Ms. Parvaneh says combining workouts has been more affordable and efficient, and the family is spending more time together. She doesn’t plan to restart her fitness memberships post-pandemic. “It’s been a great bonding experience,” she says.

Her New Personal Trainers: Two Kids on Bikes 2

Valentina takes the lead while Hudson keeps pace with Ms. Parvaneh on a trail in the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve.

The Workout

The family hits the trails Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Ms. Parvaneh says it would be easier to run along the beach or on the Pacific Coast Highway, but she’s been trying to find less crowded routes. They typically use the upper section of the Newport Beach Back Bay Trail. “It is very hilly,” she says. “Every run we try to go one hill further.”

Share Your Thoughts

How much does exercising with a friend or family member help you get the workout you need? Join the conversation below.

- Advertisement -

She says mornings can be tough because there’s so much to handle with work and home schooling, and by late afternoon everyone is exhausted and wants to relax. Despite the midday heat, she finds noon or 1 p.m. her ideal workout window. “It helps us all reset for the second part of the day,” she says. “When I’m packing the car to hit the trail, I’m usually thinking, ‘How am I going to run 5 miles?’ But when I finish I feel like I can conquer the world.”

Ms. Parvaneh now considers herself a runner. She’s worked up to 6 miles and is looking to conquer 7. In September, smoke from the fires in California forced them to skip their first outdoor workout. “We turned to YouTube yoga videos,” she says. They’ve gotten back outside, but Ms. Parvaneh says she monitors the air-quality index closely.

Her New Personal Trainers: Two Kids on Bikes 3

Ms. Parvaneh and her children have logged over 300 miles of outdoor biking and running together since March.

The Basics

Dietary philosophy: “We eat clean: protein, olive oil, vegetables, pasta,” she says.

Home Cooking: “It would make life easier to order in, but cooking is my meditation,” she says.

Morning energy: “A smoothie of fresh fruits and vegetables and two scoops of peanut butter fills me up through 2 p.m.,” Ms. Parvaneh says.

Splurge: A glass of red wine with dinner.

Post-run fuel: “I cannot survive without a Diet Coke right after my runs,” she says. “It is a must and gets me ready for the second half of my day.”

Essential Gear: The family blasts music from a COMISO portable Bluetooth speaker ($ 30). “We sound like a party passing by,” she says.

Playlist: Sets from Burning Man.

Take Care When the Air Quality Drops

- Advertisement -

Unprecedented wildfires across the western U.S. have caused the air quality to plummet in nearby communities, forcing exercise enthusiasts to reconsider outdoor workouts.

Dr. Reza Ronaghi , an L.A.-based pulmonologist at UCLA Health, recommends staying indoors as much as possible during fire season and regularly checking the air quality. “Your nose and eyes do not do a good job at predicting air quality,” he says. “It might not look hazy or smell like smoke outside, but smoke contains fine microparticles invisible to the eye and they are detrimental to the lungs.” And it doesn’t matter if you’re walking or sprinting, exposure is exposure, he says.

For the average healthy adult, exposure once or twice a year won’t lead to long-term health damage, he says. You might experience short-term discomfort like a sore throat, watery eyes, runny nose or chest tightness, he says. People with pre-existing respiratory conditions like asthma or lung disease risk exacerbating those conditions.

The air quality index, or AQI, is measured on a scale of 0 to 500. Anything over 300 represents hazardous air quality, he says.

You can check air-quality conditions for a particular area on AirNow, a U.S. government website. He also suggests checking your local news reports.

What’s your workout? Tell us at workout@wsj.com

More Workouts

Copyright ©2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePhillip Schofield details call from Holly Willoughby urging him 'don't be that man'
Next articleRafael Nadal denies Roger Federer pressure ahead of Novak Djokovic French Open final

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Is 'Vote Fashion' Effective—or Just a Pointless Fad?

0
A model wears an unsubtle look at Christian Siriano’s spring 2021 fashion show in Westport, Conn. Photo: Christian SirianoBy Rory Satran Close Rory SatranOct. 10, 2020 8:00 am...
Read more
Lifestyle

Pretty/Sick is a Twisted Tale of Love Driven off the Tracks by Unchecked Mental Illness and Addiction Borne by the Juggernaut of Fate

0
"One of the most meaningful and thought-provoking pieces of literature that I have ever had the pleasure of reading. Pretty/Sick doesn't sugarcoat a damn...
Read more
Lifestyle

Poland's Iga Swiatek Wins French Open

0
Iga Swiatek, playing a forehand during the women's championship match, is the first Polish man or woman to win a Grand Slam singles title. Photo:...
Read more
Lifestyle

Dementia symptoms: The time of day when signs of the brain disease can be more apparent

0
Worried you or somebody you love could be suffering from dementia? Behavioural changes could be so subtle that you may not realise they're happening....
Read more
Lifestyle

Signs show Prince Philip is 'still as charmed and even fascinated' with the Queen as ever

0
Prince Philip and the Queen: Royal is 'still as charmed and even fascinated' with wife as ever (Image: GETTY)Prince Philip met Queen Elizabeth II...
Read more
Lifestyle

Tesco, Asda, Morrisons: Supermarkets issues warning as online delivery rules are updated

0
To get the service, customers can phone 0345 611 6111 and select option five. They can state what items they want from the supermarket chain...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

BGT backlash: Comedian Nabil sparks furious Ofcom debate as viewers left divided by act

Tv & Radio 0
Nabil's jokes took aim at a number of different issues, including race, veganism and Islamaphobia. After five minutes of jokes, Nabil took a more serious...
Read more

Heidi Klum's 2020 Halloween party is canceled due to the pandemic, so ignore sites selling fake tickets

Celebrity 0
Heidi Klum is not having a Halloween party this year, but scammers want you to think she is. The America’s Got Talent judge, who established...
Read more

Matt Baker announces 'tough' news as Eamonn Holmes supports him: 'Miss your presence'

Celebrity 0
Matt Baker said "RIP big man" in a heartbreaking Instagram post today. The One Show star was immediately inundated with messages, following his tragic...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: