Here's a first look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie

As hard as it is to believe, the long-in-the-works Uncharted movie is, after almost a decade in pre-production and seven directors later, finally go; and with shooting now underway, the internet has been given a first glimpse of Tom Holland in the lead role.

A movie adaptation of Naughty Dog’s beloved action series was, you might recall, initially announced all the way back in 2009. Since then, six directors – Travis Knight, Dan Trachtenberg, Shawn Levy, Seth Gordon, Neil Burger, and David O Russell – have joined and left the project, but a seventh finally stuck in the form of Zombieland and Venom director Ruben Fleischer.

Fleischer’s inherited cast includes Spider-Man’s Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg (who was originally set to play Drake in an early, and rather massively ill-conceived, stab at the project) as his mentor Sully.

A “young” Nathan Drake steadily hurtling toward his 30s, thanks to the movie’s lengthy delays.

Holland has, of course, been attached to the project for some time, but it’s only now that we’ve finally had a chance to see him in full costume (and with a liberal application of mud) for the role, courtesy of a new set photo shared today on his Instagram account.

In related Uncharted news, Holland isn’t the only star to have been snapped on set. None other than Nolan North, the video game voice of Nathan Drake, has shared a handful of photos of his time at the shoot, perusing a few props and hobnobbing with Holland. Does this mean we can look forward a cameo from North in the finished film? Only time will tell.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Currently, the Uncharted movie is scheduled to launch on 16th July next year, although between the ongoing pandemic, almost inevitably imminent alien/zombie/cosmic horror invasion, and the generally cursed nature of the project, there’s every chance that might slip.

