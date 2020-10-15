Home Gaming Here's a look at PUBG's dynamic map in action
Gaming

Here's a look at PUBG's dynamic map in action

0

The way you magma feel. 

PUBG Corp has been teasing upcoming map Paramo for the last few weeks, and on Monday we finally got a glimpse of the volcanic setting – along with a cryptic description of Paramo as PUBG’s “first dynamic map”. Today, the curtain has finally been thrown back so we can learn what that actually means, and PUBG has released a video to showcase what’s in store for Season 9.

The way Paramo’s dynamic landscape works is this: major landmarks are changed between matches, with certain compounds and locations changing each time you play. From the video it looks like this mainly takes the form of seasonal differences, with larger landmarks staying in place, but smaller outbuildings appear to shift and disappear between games. The map itself is 3×3, making it one of PUBG’s smaller offerings, but the tighter space is packed with danger – including lava rivers that can damage vehicles, and a more punishing blue zone. Critical response kits are being introduced to help you revive your teammates in a second, and if you can survive long enough, it seems Paramo has some hidden keys and ruins to explore.

As for those heavily-teased helicopters, the vehicles will be used instead of a plane to drop into the map, while shooting a support helicopter will force it to drop goodies mid-match.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Season 9 is also introducing a new ranked season, and PUBG Corp has decided to bring back the solo queue due to popular demand. And, as ever, there’s a new survivor pass with Paramo-themed rewards.

The next season is set to launch on 21st October on PC, with consoles following on 29th October. If you can’t wait until then you can always take things for a spin on PC and console test servers, with the new update landing on 14th October and 19th October respectively.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStomach bloating: Four incidences which could signal something more serious
Next articleThese Eurogamer 'Essential' games are going cheap for Amazon Prime Day

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Genshin Impact PS5 release date inbound, but there's more bad news for Xbox fans

0
Genshin Impact has proven incredibly popular since launching on the PS4, PC and smartphones just a few short weeks ago. The action-adventure game has generated...
Read more
Gaming

These Eurogamer 'Essential' games are going cheap for Amazon Prime Day

0
Eurogamer's favourites are all discounted on Amazon for Prime members right now.Amazon Prime Day 2020 has brought numerous discounts, deals and bargains across video games,...
Read more
Gaming

Avengers update 1.3.3 PATCH NOTES: Essential improvements hit PS4 and Xbox One

0
The Avengers update 1.3.3 is available to download on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The patch will hit Google Stadia at a later time. According...
Read more
Gaming

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's default setup has you play as both male and female Eivor at various points

0
Assassin's Creed Valhalla narrative director Darby McDevitt has shed more light on the game's unusual decision to have you play as both male and...
Read more
Gaming

Seven hours with Assassin's Creed Valhalla

0
Amongst scattering foxes and swaying foxgloves, on bracken-covered hills squared off by broken drystone walls, the Ancient Britain of Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a...
Read more
Gaming

PS5 pre-order latest: Double dose of good news about wave 3 pre-order stock

0
PS5 preorder stock latest - Double dose of good wave 3 news (Image: SONY)PS5 pre-orders are sold out everywhere, but rumour has it a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Gareth Southgate offers struggling Man Utd star Harry Maguire support after England red

Sports 0
"The sending off alters everything, and the penalty afterwards, but after then we showed resilience. A great example of how to play with ten...
Read more

Dave Roberts on Clayton Kershaw’s health and Dodgers’ desperation after going down 2-0

Sports 0
Video Details Oct 13, 2020 at 11:58p ET | MLB | Duration: 2:11Listen to what Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had to say about...
Read more

5 takeaways from the Amy Coney Barrett hearings

US 0
Josh Gerstein Senators give Barrett a promotionSen. Sheldon Whitehouse questions Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday. | Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP As the hearings...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: