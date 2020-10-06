Home Gaming Here's the full map of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City
Gaming

Here's the full map of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City

Satellite view.

A paper map of Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City, included with boxed copies of the game, has leaked online.

The street plan posted to Resetera shows every district of the game’s main hub, its major roads and some of the areas outside the city’s boundaries we’ve caught only a glimpse of so far.

Watson is the neon-lit area where you start the game – the one seen in the first gameplay demo back at E3 2018. A year later we were treated to a tour of the dilapidated Pacifica, an unfinished tourist spot which has fallen to gangs and crime.

The layout matches up well with the artwork below – note the solar panels in the foreground, and the island to the left out in the Pacific Ocean.

What remains to be seen is how much of Cyberpunk 2077 takes place beyond Night City – and perhaps beyond this map. While this may be an accurate look at Night City, there’s nothing to suggest this shows the boundaries of Cyberpunk 2077 itself.

Last week, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red hit the headlines after it emerged employees were now being required to work six-day weeks until the game’s November launch, breaking a previous promise not to force compulsory overtime to finish the project.

This new, compulsory overtime will be paid, as is required by Polish law, but comes after many employees were reportedly working long hours already.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

