Home Gaming Here's when Overwatch's Halloween limited-time event kicks off
Gaming

Here's when Overwatch's Halloween limited-time event kicks off

0

“Will you survive?”

Overwatch has revealed its plans for the next Halloween-flavoured limited-time event, Halloween Terror 2020.

“Ooh… Scary” says the taciturn tweet, which only goes on to confirm that the LTE will drop on Tuesday, 13th October, and run until 3rd November, 2020. Here, take a peek:

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

“Spine-tingling tricks and treats await” says the voiceover in the brief 15-second accompanying teaser, before closing on: “Will you survive?”

As is typical for the shooter’s limited-time events, this one boasts new skins and cosmetics, although right now new threads are only confirmed for D.Va, Brigitte, Echo, Sigma, and Sombra.

We recently already saw an excellent example of anti-cheat work in the form of fake cheating software for CSGO, but one vigilante appears to have done so well that Riot’s offered him a job.

As Emma reported last month, Mohamed Al-Sharifi, also known as GamerDoc, is a 24-year-old Iraqi living in London who has spent two years catching cheaters in Overwatch and Valorant. Al-Sharifi managed to discover several different methods used by cheaters in Valorant, and got the vulnerabilities patched out after providing Riot with the necessary information. He even ran a Discord channel for the Overwatch Police Department, which managed to expose players who were win-trading in Overwatch. He did all this despite receiving death threats and absolutely no pay for his work – but it at least looks like the latter is about to change.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBlack Fashion Insiders On Breaking The System
Next articleGhost of Tsushima will reach 60fps with PS5's Game Boost

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Ghost of Tsushima will reach 60fps with PS5's Game Boost

0
"And while loading speeds on the PS4 are already great, just wait until you see them on the PS5!"Samurai action-adventure Ghost of Tsushima will reportedly...
Read more
Gaming

Genshin Impact coming to Nintendo Switch but no Xbox One release date planned

0
Genshin Impact is coming to Nintendo Switch consoles (Image: MiHoYo)Genshin Impact is coming to Nintendo Switch consoles in the future, is currently available on...
Read more
Gaming

Class-action lawsuit against Microsoft for alleged Xbox One controller “stick drift” now includes the Elite Series 2

0
"Members of the general public have the right to know the latent defects with the Xbox controller components."An ongoing class-action lawsuit against Microsoft for "stick...
Read more
Gaming

Guilty Gear Strive release date confirmed

0
Pre-orderers get to play three days early.Arc System Works has confirmed Guilty Gear Strive's "new daredevil" - Giovanna - and a release date: 9th April,...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox One fans have one last chance to play hidden gem for FREE

0
Xbox One Gold subscribers should hurry and take advantage of the latest Free Play Days promotion. From now until 8am BST on October 12, Xbox...
Read more
Gaming

Star Wars Squadrons PS4 and PSVR REVIEW: Is the Force asleep or has it awoken?

0
Star Wars Squadrons PS4 and PSVR review (Image: EA)It’s fair to say that EA’s handling of the Star Wars license has been less than...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Son appeals for help in catching father's killer

U.K. 0
"I am appealing on behalf of my family to anyone who may have any information, no matter how big or small, to please come forward....
Read more

Mum convinced 'late nan's spirit' is with her after filming mysterious shape

Weird 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Tiffany Lo) A mum was convinced she saw her late nan's spirit after catching a mysterious white shape floating in the air on camera. Katie...
Read more

Ghost of Tsushima will reach 60fps with PS5's Game Boost

Gaming 0
"And while loading speeds on the PS4 are already great, just wait until you see them on the PS5!"Samurai action-adventure Ghost of Tsushima will reportedly...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: