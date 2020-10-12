Here's when Overwatch's Halloween limited-time event kicks off

Overwatch has revealed its plans for the next Halloween-flavoured limited-time event, Halloween Terror 2020.

“Ooh… Scary” says the taciturn tweet, which only goes on to confirm that the LTE will drop on Tuesday, 13th October, and run until 3rd November, 2020. Here, take a peek:

Ooh? Scary! Overwatch Halloween Terror begins on October 13! pic.twitter.com/3fFvG7Y4Vi — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 10, 2020

“Spine-tingling tricks and treats await” says the voiceover in the brief 15-second accompanying teaser, before closing on: “Will you survive?”

As is typical for the shooter’s limited-time events, this one boasts new skins and cosmetics, although right now new threads are only confirmed for D.Va, Brigitte, Echo, Sigma, and Sombra.

