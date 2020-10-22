Hideo Kojima confirms a new project is in development, says nothing about it

Legendary video game developer Hideo Kojima has confirmed a new project is in development, but has said nothing about it.

In a statement issued on Kojima’s official Twitter accounts and Kojima Productions’ LinkedIn page, the Metal Gear creator said the studio was hiring for various roles at its Tokyo office.

#KojimaProductions confirms a new project is in development and is looking to hire the best-in-class talent to work out of our Tokyo studio. For more information on the openings and requirements, please visit our website at https://t.co/jeTGnnwLAW pic.twitter.com/StLOrxTlhg — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 22, 2020

In 2015, Kojima Productions split from Konami, becoming an independent studio. It released its first game, Death Stranding, in 2019.

Without any information on the new game from Kojima, we’re left to speculate. Everything from Death Stranding 2 to a new Silent Hill has been rumoured since work wrapped up on Death Stranding.

Back in January 2020, Kojima suggested he was keen to work on multiple projects alongside his next “big game”, including manga, anime, episodic titles, and digital-only games.

As for what that next “big” game might be? Following the release of Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima revealed he was watching horror movies again with a view to making “the scariest horror game“.

In May, Kojima insisted Death Stranding was a sales success, and revealed he recently had a “major project” cancelled, without saying what it was.

“Recently a major project of mine got cancelled so I’m pretty pissed, but that’s the games industry for you,” he said in an interview.

Kojima Productions celebrates five years of independence this December. Perhaps Kojima will turn up at Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards to reveal more.