High blood pressure: Activities to help lower your risk of developing hypertension

High blood pressure is a common condition that affects more than a quarter of all adults in the UK. But you could lower your risk of developing hypertension with certain activities at home, it’s been claimed.

People who had one to three hours per week of leisure exercise had an 11 per cent lower risk than those with under an hour of activity.

The findings suggest that the more recreational physical activity you get, the more you are protected from developing high blood pressure.

“Hypertension is a risk factor for cardiovascular and kidney disease – thus, it is important to prevent and control hypertension,” said Wei Ma, M.D., Ph.D., study co-author and associate professor at the Shandong University School of Public Health in Jinan, China.

Dr Ma added: “To try to lower your risk of high blood pressure, you should exercise more in your leisure time.”