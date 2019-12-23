High blood pressure: Avoid eating this type of food to lower your reading

High blood pressure happens when the force of blood pushing against a person’s artery walls is consistently too high, when means a person’s heart has to work harder to pump blood around the body. A healthy blood pressure is considered to be 120/80 or lower. If a person has high blood pressure they may want to consider a few changes in their diet as the right changes may help to avoid or minimise use of medications.
The body needs a certain amount of cholesterol to work properly, however, if there is too much cholesterol in the blood it can build up on the sides of the arteries, narrowing them and increasing a person’s risk of a heart attack or stroke.
The type of fat one eats is important as some types are more likely to raise the cholesterol levels while other types will help lower them.
High blood pressure: A person should try to avoid this type of food
Blood pressure UK said on their website: “Your body uses saturated fat to make cholesterol therefore eating too much saturated fat will raise your cholesterol.
Too much cholesterol can raise your risk of heart disease and stroke, so if you have high blood pressure it is very important to keep your cholesterol levels low.”
What is saturated fat?
Saturated fat is found in animal foods such at meat, butter and other dairy products.
They are also found in some plant foods including coconut and palm oil.
Eating foods that have too much saturated fat and too little unsaturated fat, changes the way the liver handles cholesterol.
High blood pressure: Saturated fat is found in animal products and should be avoided
How does saturated fat raise cholesterol?
Heart UK said on their website: “Our liver cells have LDL receptors on them.
When LDL cholesterol passes by in the blood, the receptor takes the cholesterol out of the blood and into the liver to be broken down.
So, we need LDL receptors to keep our cholesterol levels under control.
Research suggests that eating too much saturated fat stops the receptors from working so well, so cholesterol builds up in the blood.”
The NHS offers some tips on how to cut down on saturated fat in the diet and said: “At the shops check the nutrition labels on the front and back of packaging which can help you cut down on saturated fat.
“Look out for saturates or sat fat on the label. More than 5g saturates per 100g is high.
“At home use a lower-fat mince as its lower in saturated fat, choose a lower-fat topping for pizzas, use reduce fat-spread, choose thick, straight-cut chips instead of french fries, make your roast potatoes healthier by cutting them into larger pieces and using just a little sunflower and go for leaners cuts of chicken such as the chicken breast.”