High blood pressure: Including this herb in your meals could help lower levels

High blood pressure happens when the force of blood pushing against a person’s artery walls is consistently too high. Overtime, this can raise the risk of developing deadly conditions such as heart diseases. Luckily, overhauling one’s diet can offset the risks associated with having high blood pressure. What herb has been proven to help keep blood pressure levels stable?
Research suggests that garlic increases the body’s production of nitric oxide, which helps the smooth muscles to relax and the blood vessels to dilate.
Garlic is well-known for having a whole host of health benefits, including lowering blood pressure.
Proponents suggest that consuming garlic in food or taking garlic extract in dietary supplement form can help treat high blood pressure or stop high blood pressure from setting in.
Since high blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart diseases, many people consume garlic in an effort to keep their blood pressure in check.
It’s thought that garlic may help lower blood pressure in part by stimulating the production of nitric oxide which is a compound that plays a key role in the widening of your blood vessels.
A journal article has also claimed that taking garlic supplements can significantly reduce blood pressure in people who have high blood pressure.
The study analysed 11 previous studies of garlic supplements and blood pressure.
In most of the studies, participants took the garlic in powdered form, in doses ranging from 600 mg to 900 mg daily.
Taken together, the various studies showed that garlic reduced systolic blood pressure by an average of 4.6 mmHg.
In people with high blood pressure, the average reduction in blood pressure was 8.4 mmHg systolic and 7.3 mmHg diastolic.
The study noted that the higher the person’s blood pressure at the beginning of the study, the more their blood pressure was reduced.
A number of lifestyle practices are crucial for controlling blood pressure.
These practices include following a balanced diet, limiting your intake of sodium and alcohol, achieving and/or maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, avoiding smoking and incorporating stress-reducing techniques into one’s daily routine.
There is also evidence that getting your fill of omega-3 fatty acids, maintaining optimal levels of vitamin D and consuming cocoa extract on a regular basis may help keep your blood pressure levels in check.
While increasing your intake of garlic may help enhance your health and protect against high blood pressure, garlic supplements should not be used as a substitute for standard care of hypertension.
If considering using garlic supplements to lower blood pressure, it’s recommended to speak with your GP beforehand.
Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed