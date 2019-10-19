High blood pressure: Including this herb in your meals could help lower levels

High blood pressure happens when the force of blood pushing against a person’s artery walls is consistently too high. Overtime, this can raise the risk of developing deadly conditions such as heart diseases. Luckily, overhauling one’s diet can offset the risks associated with having high blood pressure. What herb has been proven to help keep blood pressure levels stable?

Research suggests that garlic increases the body’s production of nitric oxide, which helps the smooth muscles to relax and the blood vessels to dilate.

Garlic is well-known for having a whole host of health benefits, including lowering blood pressure.

Proponents suggest that consuming garlic in food or taking garlic extract in dietary supplement form can help treat high blood pressure or stop high blood pressure from setting in.

Since high blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart diseases, many people consume garlic in an effort to keep their blood pressure in check.

It’s thought that garlic may help lower blood pressure in part by stimulating the production of nitric oxide which is a compound that plays a key role in the widening of your blood vessels.

A journal article has also claimed that taking garlic supplements can significantly reduce blood pressure in people who have high blood pressure.