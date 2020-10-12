High blood pressure: Is your urine a certain colour? The hidden sign of the condition

Around the world, hypertension leads to more than 8 million early deaths each year.

In the UK, there are about 62,000 people who die prematurely each year from strokes and heart attacks as a result of high blood pressure.

About seven in 10 people in the UK have increased blood pressure. Nearly half of the population under 35 is also affected.

These hypertension statistics also show that about 30% of high blood pressure patients are not actually aware that they have the condition.

This is because most of the time, high blood pressure does not cause any symptoms.

