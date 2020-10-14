High blood pressure: Struggling to remember past events? It could be due to hypertension

As the volume of blood circulating through your blood vessels increases, so does the pressure on you artery walls – hence high blood pressure.

In order to avoid this risk, one needs to be “physically active”; additionally, this can help to lower your heart rate overall.

If you have a higher heart rate, the heart needs to work harder with each contraction, leading to more force exerted on the arteries.

Another risk factor is “drinking too much alcohol”, which can contribute to high blood pressure.

